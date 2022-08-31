GST on KiwiSaver fees 'a bad result for KiwiSaver investors'

Rupert Carlyon, founder of the Kōura KiwiSaver scheme, said the Government seemed to expect the proposed change would not attract much attention.

The Government’s decision to apply GST to KiwiSaver fees is a bad result for KiwiSaver members, one fund manager says.

Another said the Government was probably expecting its decision to apply GST to KiwiSaver fees to be a “non-event” but the resulting backlash had highlighted how important the savings scheme was to many New Zealanders.

It was revealed on Tuesday that the Government wants to apply GST to KiwiSaver fees. At the moment the fees members pay, which are largely set as a percentage of a member’s balance, do not include any GST.

But the Taxation (Annual Rates for 2022-23, Platform Economy, and Remedial Matters) Bill, introduced to Parliament on Tuesday would change that.

The Government has argued that the move is designed to give fund managers a level playing field.

But a regulatory impact statement about the bill estimated that the resulting higher fees could mean KiwiSaver balances were $103 billion smaller by 2070 than they otherwise would be.

It estimated the change could cost some KiwiSavers about $20,000 off the amount they would have saved by the time they reached retirement.

John Berry, chief executive of Pathfinder, said it was “obviously a bad result” for investors.

“For someone in a fund with a 1% annual fee, adding GST is effectively an extra 0.15% cost each year. With compounding, even this small amount has a larger impact over time.”

But he said he expected managers would wear part of this cost.

“And in any event, by the time the GST becomes effective in 2026, fees overall will have been forced lower. So hopefully for investors they will not be hit by anywhere near the full amount.”

Rupert Carlyon, founder of the Kōura KiwiSaver scheme, said the way the Government announced the introduction of the bill seemed to expect the change not to attract much attention. It was not noted in the press release issued by Revenue Minister David Parker to accompany the bill’s introduction.

But the backlash had been swift, including from people who mistakenly thought that the GST was being applied to their total balances or to their returns.

“Why would you take money out of a product that is already going to be short a lot of money? One of the significant problems with KiwiSaver is that people are not saving enough. Why do something that will make balances even lower?”

He said the Government’s statement that managers might not pass on the full GST cost to members was naive.

He said the Government's statement that managers might not pass on the full GST cost to members was naive.

“The good news is that this all shows how passionate people are about KiwiSaver … it shows people like KiwiSaver, it is part of the norm – it is a great part of what they are using to save for retirement and they are not happy to have a tax on top.”

Carlyon said that had the Government been more proactive about informing the public about the change, there might not have been the same level of misinformation circulating. “They completely hid it, that is the big problem.”

Chris Tennent-Brown, a senior economist at ASB, said investor confidence surveys showed the public did not like changes like this.

“And with investors still reporting what I regard as very low confidence of their understanding of how KiwiSaver works, any changes can add to the confusion.”

Sam Stubbs, founder of the Simplicity KiwiSaver scheme, said he thought the backlash was more than the Government was expecting. “But the numbers are significant, it deserves this scrutiny.”

Robyn Walker, a tax partner at Deloitte, said there were very few things that were not already subject to GST. “This current issue was a certain type of service which was never entirely clear whether it constituted a financial service.”