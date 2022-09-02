Call to lift minimum wage as low-income families face cost crunch

Since Labour came into power, the minimum wage has increased 34.6%. Over the same period, cumulative inflation has been 14.2%.

The minimum wage should be raised to the level of the living wage to ensure that lower-income households can fully participate in society, CTU director of policy Craig Renney says.

The living wage increased by 90c yesterday, to $23.65 an hour. It is set at the level that is deemed to allow workers to live a full life.

The minimum wage, by comparison, is now $21.20 per hour for adults, up from $20 last year and $18.90 the year before.

ASB chief economist Nick Tuffley said until recently, the increases in the minimum wage each year had comfortably outstripped inflation by a difference of three percentage points, or more.

But over the past year the rate of inflation has eroded much of the value of the latest jump.

Inflation was running at 7.3% a year in the June quarter. The minimum wage increase that took effect in April was 6%.

Across the workforce, median weekly earnings from salaries and wages increased 8.8% in the year to the June quarter.

Renney said the numbers hid extra pressure going on lower-income households.

“At a high level, the minimum wage has increased with the CPI rate over the past couple of years but we know CPI is an average and so for low-income households over the past 10 years they’ve seen much higher rates of inflation than general households.”

The Household Living Price Index shows that in the year to the June quarter, all households had a 7.4% rate of inflation compared to 6.5% for the lowest-spending group. But in pre-pandemic years lower-spending households had higher annual increases than the biggest spenders.

“Low-income households, where the inflation is in rent, food, fuel, rates – that is core inflation you can’t avoid. That’s rising faster than general inflation. People on low incomes are really doing it tough because their inflation is higher than general inflation,” Renney said.

“While the minimum wage has gone up, which is great, the minimum wage is an hourly rate. It doesn’t mean that households get all the hours they need or want, to put food on the table and keep a roof over their head.

“We certainly are seeing the underemployment in NZ – people who want more work and can’t get it – there are around 190,000 people in New Zealand who want more work and can’t get it right now despite record low unemployment.”

He said some of those people might be in the wrong part of the country, in an industry that was struggling or had problems getting to work, such as transport or childcare.

“The cost of childcare is rising much faster than inflation.”

He said lower-income households also had less ability to substitute purchases for something cheaper.

“I like to joke that tall, handsome, white economists like me we can choose a different price point for our cheese - we can choose a second level of French brie because we can trade down.

“If you’re on the minimum wage or you’re in a very low-income household you can’t trade down. There’s nothing left to trade down. That’s why we have always called for the minimum wage to be the living wage. The living wage is calculated to allow a household to lead a decent, fulfilling life.”

He said even if people on the minimum wage could work 70 hours a week to get a decent income, “that’s not a life. It’s about being bale to have some time for your family, or for yourself.”