Want a comfy retirement? Better save $755,000

A survey by Te Ara Ahunga Ora The Retirement Commission for Money Week 2022 reveals what families have had to do to cope with the rising cost of living.

If you want to have a retirement with some “choices” and you live, as a couple, in a metropolitan part of New Zealand, you’ll need to have saved $755,000, new data shows.

Massey University’s Fin-Ed Centre has released its latest Retirement Expenditure Guidelines, which show retirees being hit particularly hard by inflation rising more quickly than pension increases can keep up.

The guidelines show the amount of money currently required to live different types of lifestyles in retirement, in provincial and metropolitan parts of New Zealand.

The spending is based on three-yearly data from the Household Expenditure Survey (HES) by Stats NZ, and adjusted for inflation.

READ MORE:

* How much will your retirement lifestyle really cost?

* Retirement finances: The cold, hard facts

* Mind the gap: Couples need $809,000 nest egg to retire with 'choices' at age 65



The report divides households into “no-frills” lifestyles, in which people have a basic standard of living with few luxuries, while the “choices” lifestyles, includes more treats.

All the households included in the researchers’ modelling required more money than NZ Super would give them, indicating they had access to other savings or income streams.

The least required was $88.16 a week for a two-person household in a provincial area living a no-frills life. This would still require savings of $77,000.

The most required was $865.93 for a two-person household with a choices lifestyle in a metropolitan area. That would require a lump sum of $755,000.

A one-person household with a no-frills life in a metropolitan area would need an extra $318.13 a week while a one-person household with a choices life in a provincial area would need $754.90. That would require a lump sum of $658,000.

Inflation was an increasing concern, the researchers said.

A provincial couple living a no-frills life had the highest rate of inflation over the past year, with spending up 9.1% a year. A two-person household in a provincial centre had their spending increase by 7.17%.

Over the same period, the consumer price index (CPI) was up 7.3%.

Retirees were particularly affected by the cost of transport, housing, household utilities and good because they spent more than the New Zealand average in those areas.

Over the year to June, transport costs were up 14.05%, housing and utilities 9.1% and food 6.55%.

NZ Super increased 5.55%, based on inflation through to the end of 2021.

“For people on a fixed income, such as those receiving NZ Superannuation, inflation can be a huge concern because their income may not be increasing at a rate that keeps up with increases in expenses,” report author associate professor Claire Matthews said.

“CPI is measured using a particular basket of goods and services, but the expenditure patterns of our retired households don’t match the CPI basket, meaning the NZ Superannuation adjustments may not fully compensate for the increased costs.”

She said the fact the pension was also tied to the average wage helped but it was something that should be looked at.

She said it was possible that people had reacted to inflation and reduced their spending in certain areas, which would become apparent when spending data was updated next year.

Financial Advice NZ chief executive Katrina Shanks said it was a reminder for everyone, even those who expected to be comfortable, to plan their retirements.

“We need people to realise it’s essential to start thinking seriously about their retirement and what sort of lifestyle they want to lead when they get there,” she said.

“Unless they do this from an early age, and put a plan into action, they will struggle to live the lifestyle they want to once they stop work. These guidelines clearly show what people need to aim for.”

Unsplash The rising cost of food is hitting retirees particularly hard.

People could reduce what they needed to save by working past 65, Shanks said.

“Other ideas are to look at how best to invest to maintain purchasing power. If you’re planning for a long retirement, generally speaking, you can take more risk because you have time for markets to recover. Whilst portfolios may be labelled growth, balanced or conservative, it is helpful to understand the limitations of conservative investments in outpacing inflation.

“In retirement, having discussions regarding balanced portfolios and when to liquidate certain parts is a really useful move. Just because people are in retirement doesn’t mean all their investments have to be conservative.”

The No Frills Guidelines are based on the average expenditure of the second quintile of the HES for retired households, while the Choices Guidelines are based on the average expenditure of the fourth quintile of the HES for retired households.

Matthews said people who were approaching retirement without a mortgage-free house would need to understand that their spending could look very different to that of the households in the guidelines.

Analysis by Treasury for Te Ara Ahunga Ora Retirement Commission showed superannuitants still paying rent were much more likely to be spending 40% or more of their NZ Super income on housing, and long-term trends suggested more older householders were likely to be renters in the future.

In 1986, 87% of those in their 60s were homeowners, with mortgages paid off, and for the most part were not in paid work.

In 2018, 80% of those in their early 60s were homeowners, but 20% were still paying off mortgages, 20% paying rent, and many still in paid work.