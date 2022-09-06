'Taxation by stealth': Inflation means tax brackets need 'urgent attention'

The Government’s refusal to adjust tax brackets that haven’t kept pace with pay increases and the cost of living is described as “plain cynicism” by one commentator.

Tax brackets have not changed in more than a decade and the current high-inflation environment means action is needed urgently, one tax expert says.

New Zealand’s marginal tax rate system means that higher rates of tax are applied as someone earns more income.

It works like this: The first $14,000 is taxed at a rate of 10%. Money you earn between $14,000 and $48,000 a year is taxed at a rate of 17.5%. Between $48,000 and $70,000 you pay 30%. Between $70,000 and $180,000 you are taxed 33% and every dollar you earn over $180,000 in a year is taxed at 39%. (If you earn $72,000 a year, you don’t pay 33% on the whole lot – just the bit over $70,000.)

But those rates were set in 2010. Back then, the median income of New Zealand earners was $777 a week or just over $40,000 a year, according to Stats NZ.

Now, it is $1189 a week or $61,828.

New Zealand taxpayers’ average individual tax bill has increased from $8887 a year in the 2016/2017 year to $10,044 in the 2020/2021 year.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff A push by workers for pay rises to match inflation could accelerate their move into higher tax brackets.

With inflation at more than 7% a year, some workers are now getting pay rises that will push them up the tax brackets more quickly.

Stats NZ data showed median weekly earnings from salaries and wages increased 8.8% in the year to the June quarter, the biggest jump since records began.

Tax commentator Terry Baucher said 12 years was too long to leave the tax brackets as they were.

“We are talking about the longest period in the last 30 years without adjustments to tax thresholds.”

Other thresholds were also not being moved.

The threshold at which Working for Families payments started to be clawed back used to be adjusted annually but now is not.

That threshold is now below the level of income that a minimum wage earner would receive if they worked a full week.

Baucher said earlier that someone who was a sole earner being paid $42,700 would pay an effective marginal tax rate of 44.5% on each extra dollar earned - broken down, this is the combination of their 17.5% tax rate, and the loss of 27% of their Working for Families credits.

Brad Olsen Wages rose as unemployment also ticked up slightly in the June quarter, data from Stats NZ shows.

If they had a pay increase that pushed them into the 30% tax bracket, the extra money earned (and the loss of Working for Families) would have an effective tax rate of 57%.

With ACC payments, KiwiSaver contributions and student loan repayments, they could end up losing more than 70% of any new earning.

Baucher said the Government’s reluctance to move the thresholds was “plain cynicism”.

“It’ s not transparent. If we’re talking about taxation by stealth we need to look at both parties and say why are we not adjusting the tax thresholds on a more regular basis? It doesn’t have to be every year… but we do adjust ACC thresholds every year and we do increase NZ Super every year, what makes tax different?

“If it was a low inflation environment then limiting changes to every three years I have no issue with but now we’re in a higher inflation period, and it might be temporary but ten years without doing anything in relation to it – that’s far too long.”

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said there were no plans for change.

“As we have said a number of times, the Government has no plans to review the tax thresholds. Our focus since coming into government is on supporting New Zealanders by investing in under-resourced public services such as health, housing and education, addressing the challenges of climate change and Covid and helping deal with cost of living pressures.

“All political parties will have tax policies for the next election that will be discussed at the time.”