ANZ increases home loan rates

Banks, like any business, want to charge as much as they can. This is what that means for your interest rates.

ANZ is increasing the interest rate on two of its shorter-term home loan offers.

The bank is increasing its standard one-year rate by 16 basis points to 5.75%.

Its special rate, for borrowers with more than 20% deposit, lifts by the same margin to 5.15%.

Its 18-month rates are also increasing but only by six basis points.

The standard rate increases to 5.95% and the special 18-month to 5.35%.

The bank said the increase was due to movements in the wholesale cost of funding.

Interest rates have risen significantly over the past year as central banks around the world fought to dampen inflation.

Getty Images ANZ says the move is due to increases in wholesale funding costs.

It is expected that New Zealand’s official cash rate (OCR) may rise to a peak of about 4%, from 3% at present.

But some forecasters say interest rates paid by borrowers may not have much further to increase because much of that lift has already been priced in.