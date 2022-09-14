Landlord fails in complaint over $2000 in lost rent due to lockdown

The landlord said he lost $560 a week from August 28 until new tenants moved in on October 8.

A landlord who lost $2000 in rent when his tenants moved out during lockdown has failed in his complaint about his insurer refusing to cover the loss.

The case was dealt with by the Insurance and Financial Services Ombudsman, which handles complaints that cannot be resolved between consumers and financial services providers.

It does not identify the providers involved nor the people who complain.

In this case, the man could not find new tenants when his existing tenants moved out during Auckland’s level 4 lockdown in August last year.

He made a claim to his insurer for loss of rent, saying his tenants did not give the required period of notice and Covid-19 restrictions on movement were in place.

The insurer declined the claim.

Unhappy, he complained to IFSO, saying he lost $560 a week from August 28 until new tenants moved in on October 8.

SUPPLIED Insurance and financial services ombudsman Karen Stevens says others could be in the same situation.

He said, even though previous tenants gave a month’s notice, the level 4 rules meant they could not leave except in specific circumstances.

He lost rent because he couldn’t get new tenants during the lockdown.

Insurance Ombudsman Karen Stevens noted that the Government passed the Covid-19 Response (Management Measures) Legislation Bill in October last year.

“The Act stated that, while a Covid-19 tenancies order was in place, no tenancy in that area could break a lease, unless it was by the tenant. This applied to notice given before the date of the Covid-19 tenancies order.”

Stevens found that because the bill was passed after the landlord’s tenants had given notice, it did not apply in this case. She also found that the Covid-19 level 4 restrictions did not nullify the required notice provided correctly by the tenant.

She found the cause of the landlord’s loss was not the tenant vacating without giving the required notice.

Instead, it was the Covid-19 restrictions, which meant it was difficult for him to get a new tenant at that time. She also found that his insurance policy did not provide a loss of rent benefit in this situation.

She said other landlords and tenants would have been caught short during lockdowns. This complaint highlighted that the Covid-19 Response Legislation Bill would override existing tenancy agreements and put new measures in place.