Westpac removes fees on loans
Westpac is removing some of the fees that customers pay for loans, including mortgages.
The bank said nine fees were being dropped in total, including a $140 home loan establishment fee, $350 construction loan establishment fee, $50 home loan documentation fee and $100 personal loan establishment fee.
“From today, customers will no longer pay an establishment fee when applying for a home loan, personal loan or overdraft,” said Westpac NZ general manager of consumer banking and wealth Ian Hankins
READ MORE:
* Is Westpac facing a costly ANZ-style lending failure?
* Bad Things Happen: Bank fees - mysterious and very profitable
“There will also be no documentation fee for loan top-ups and some fees related to early home loan repayments have also been removed.”
He said it came after the simplification of a range of other products.
Last year it removed the fee for late payments of credit cards and the fee that was charged when a loan payment failed.