Westpac removes fees on loans

Banks, like any business, want to charge as much as they can. This is what that means for your interest rates.

Westpac is removing some of the fees that customers pay for loans, including mortgages.

The bank said nine fees were being dropped in total, including a $140 home loan establishment fee, $350 construction loan establishment fee, $50 home loan documentation fee and $100 personal loan establishment fee.

“From today, customers will no longer pay an establishment fee when applying for a home loan, personal loan or overdraft,” said Westpac NZ general manager of consumer banking and wealth Ian Hankins

READ MORE:

* Is Westpac facing a costly ANZ-style lending failure?

* Bad Things Happen: Bank fees - mysterious and very profitable



“There will also be no documentation fee for loan top-ups and some fees related to early home loan repayments have also been removed.”

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Westpac says it follows the simplification of a range of other products.

He said it came after the simplification of a range of other products.

Last year it removed the fee for late payments of credit cards and the fee that was charged when a loan payment failed.