Borrowers may have chance to lock in 'surprisingly low' interest rates

What does the official cash rate mean?

Home loan interest rates are tipped to push higher than previously forecast – but borrowers may have a chance now to lock in “surprisingly low” rates.

New Zealand’s GDP grew 1.7% in the June quarter, more than many economists had predicted. At the same time, United States inflation remains higher than some had expected.

That has prompted economists to forecast that the Reserve Bank may need to push the official cash rate (OCR) higher before it gets inflation under control.

Instead of 4%, ANZ now expects a peak of 4.75% - although others have only revised their prediction up to 4.25%. It is currently 3%.

Last time the official cash rate was near 4.75%, the average floating rate for new home loan borrowers was 7.88%, and the average one-year rate 6.89%.

At present, the big banks are charging between 6.5% and 6.85% for floating loans and 5.15% to 5.75% for one-year terms.

ASB senior economist Chris Tennent-Brown said the interest rate market was “swinging around a bit”.

He said he had been surprised at how high interest rates got in June and July, with a lot of hikes from the Reserve Bank priced in, but then surprised by how low rates fell when worries grew about the prospect of a recession.

“Our forecast is somewhere in the middle.”

He said, if people were concerned that inflation could become a longer-term problem, there were opportunities to lock in interest rates at historically low levels.

Kathryn George/Stuff Rising interest rates mean households have less money to spend.

He said it was likely that floating rates would get near 8%, and six-month, four- and five-year terms could get towards 7%.

“The four- and five-year rates were actually at these levels in June, before we got the July dip. We think that dip will reverse - wholesale rates already have - and the longer-term mortgage rates will head back to those levels.

“The expected OCR increases will push up the shorter terms over the coming months too. The mortgage curve normally has that Nike tick shape, with the one- and two-year rates being the lowest, and we expect that to continue.”

Infometrics chief forecaster Gareth Kiernan said there would be more upward pressure on mortgage rates over the next six to nine months.

“Retail rates look surprisingly low at the moment, and we see a real chance that the lowest available rate pushes up towards 6.3% in the first half of next year. If ANZ’s forecast of a 4.75% OCR is correct, then that peak in one and two-year mortgage rates could be up at 6.7%,” he said.

Ella Bates-Hermans/Stuff Banks, like any business, want to charge as much as they can. This is what that means for your interest rates.

“Interest rates that high would have significant negative repercussions for the housing market, household spending, and broader economic growth, so the Reserve Bank will be hoping that there is some evidence that they are starting to bring inflation under control by early next year, thereby enabling them to justify not lifting interest rates beyond the first quarter of the year, and forestalling the need to drive the economy into a major recession.”

He said banks were using test rates of 6.2% in the first half of last year, so if rates hit 6.7% there was a "considerable risk of default" for some of last year’s buyers. “[They] might be unable to meet their increased repayments, leading to a wave of mortgagee sales and larger and more prolonged downward pressure on house prices.”

A test rate is the rate the bank uses to assess whether a borrower can afford a loan.

ANZ senior economist Miles Workman said it was likely that any changes to the official cash rate would be fully passed through to floating rates.

But he said fixed-term rates might move less, because the market had already priced in a peak OCR above 4%. When ANZ expected an OCR peak of 4%, it said floating rates would top out at 8.1% and five-year rates at 6.2%. Workman said those forecasts were being updated.

He said what the market expected for the cash rate would be important for where mortgage rates settled.