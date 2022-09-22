GST to be applied to 'over 250' charges

The G7 has seized the reins brokering a new deal on multinational taxation.

More than 250 charges that are required due to Government laws and regulations are set to become subject to GST.

That includes things like fees paid to government agencies for the renewal of a licence or registration, or industry charges where people pay to fund a representative organisation or regulator.

The Taxation (Annual Rates for 2022-23, Platform Economy, and Remedial Matters) Bill is working through Parliament.

It introduces GST obligations for platforms such as Airbnb and Uber, and controversially made fund managers subject to GST, a decision which has since been reversed.

But the bill also clarifies that any charges that are payable because of a law or regulation will also attract GST.

A regulatory impact statement said the current approach to GST on these fees was inconsistent and "incoherent".

"There are over 250 statutory and regulatory charges across New Zealand’s Acts and regulations, and it is important for the integrity of the GST system that the GST treatment of these charges follows a consistent and coherent framework."

It is proposed that the rule change will take effect for new charges that come into force after July 1 next year, and all other charges in 2026.

Deloitte tax partner Robyn Walker said the charges affected included things like levies for egg manufacturers and feijoa growers.

Kathryn George/Stuff Some of the charges already have GST applied but some don’t.

But she said every example of a levy that she could find seemed to have different legislative provisions on how GST would apply.

"It's definitely an area where it would make sense to tidy it up."

But she said it would mean any that did not currently have GST added would increase by 15%. It is not clear how many this would be.

She said others might be deemed to be a GST inclusive amount but not be charging GST, so the organisations receiving the money could end up underfunded.

"Depending on what they do they could potentially be a lot worse off under this rule."

She said the change was a surprise. "It's a bit of a mystery where it came from, from my perspective. It's not something they consulted on previously, it just came out of nowhere."