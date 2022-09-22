GST to be consistently applied to more than 250 fees and charges

Some of the charges already have GST applied but some don’t.

Rules are being standardised to make it clear that more than 250 fees and charges that are required by laws and regulations are subject to GST.

That includes the likes of fees paid to government agencies for the renewal of a licence or registration, or industry charges where business owners pay to fund a representative organisation or regulator.

The Taxation (Annual Rates for 2022-23, Platform Economy, and Remedial Matters) Bill is working its way through Parliament.

It introduces GST obligations for platforms such as Airbnb and Uber, and it would have made fund managers subject to GST, a controversial decision that has since been reversed.

The bill also clarifies that any charges that are payable because of a law or regulation will attract GST.

At the moment, some charges attract GST but some do not.

A regulatory impact statement said the current approach to GST on these fees was inconsistent and “incoherent”.

“There are over 250 statutory and regulatory charges across New Zealand’s acts and regulations, and it is important for the integrity of the GST system that the GST treatment of these charges follows a consistent and coherent framework."

It is proposed that the rule change will take effect for new charges that come into force after July 1 next year, and all other charges in 2026.

Deloitte tax partner Robyn Walker said the charges affected included things such as levies for egg manufacturers and feijoa growers who were making payments to industry bodies.

But she said every example of a levy that she could find seemed to have different legislative provisions on how GST would apply.

“It's definitely an area where it would make sense to tidy it up.”

She said the change would mean any that did not currently have GST added would increase by 15%. It is not clear how many this would be.

She said other charges might be deemed to be a GST-inclusive amount even when GST was not charged, so the organisations receiving the money could end up underfunded.

“Depending on what they do, they could potentially be a lot worse off under this rule.”

A spokesperson for Revenue Minister David Parker said the change was not forecast to raise any extra revemnue.

“There are more than 250 Acts and regulations that include charges (including fees and levies) across New Zealand’s Acts and regulations. Currently it is a hodge podge, confusing and complex for people to understand. The language in the Act is being simplified and it will reduce compliance costs for business.

”There are no changes in relation to the charges paid by the population broadly. Officials have identified only three charges, where GST is not currently applied, that would be affected, including the $50 levy paid by offenders to fund victim support.

“The fact no extra revenue is forecast to be raised from the change is a clear indication of how little it will affect the general public.”

Parker said the changes had been consulted on but Walker said it was a surprise. “It's a bit of a mystery where it came from, from my perspective.”