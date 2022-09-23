Ombudsman rules man scammed on Trade Me 'gave away' his motorhome

Bank, insurer, lender, broker or adviser done you wrong? Complain to one of the four official financial services complaints services.

A man who was scammed out of a motorhome in a Trade Me sale gone wrong had his insurance claim declined partly because the insurer said he had chosen to give the vehicle away.

The man complained to the Insurance and Financial Services Ombudsman (IFSO). The scheme does not disclose the identities of people who complain or the companies they complain about.

In this case, the motorhome’s initial owner had third-party fire and theft cover. When he died, the vehicle was given to his son, who changed the registration to his own name and listed it on Trade Me with a “buy now” of $35,000.

It was purchased by a buyer who sent a screenshot of the online transaction as proof of payment and collected the motorhome.

But when the money had not arrived the next morning, the man realised the payment was fake and made an insurance claim.

The insurer declined the claim because the policy was not in the new owner’s name and said it would not be covered anyway because the loss was the proceeds of the sale, not the vehicle.

The new owner complained because he said the loss was the theft of the motorhome.

But IFSO investigated and said that the new owner had voluntarily given the motorhome to the buyer.

“Because ownership had been transferred to the buyer, the buyer became the new owner. The IFSO scheme believed the evidence indicated the loss was the proceeds of the sale; however, even if the loss was the motorhome, the loss was not caused by ‘fire, theft or illegal conversion’. This meant there was no cover under the policy and the insurer was able to decline the claim.”

JOHN BISHOP The buyer picked up the motorhome on the strength of a fake screenshot. (File photo)

Insurance and Financial Services Ombudsman Karen Stevens said there was a drop in the number of complaints to her scheme in the year to June.

There were 2847 complaint inquiries from consumers who were dissatisfied with their financial service providers, down from last year’s total of 3626. Only 10% of those resulted in 285 complaints, with more than $1.2 million paid to consumers.

Of the inquiries, 1827 were about general insurance issues, 419 about health, life and disability insurance products and 374 about loans.

Vehicles were the most complained-about sector.

Stevens said her message to consumers purchasing insurance had not changed over the years.

“Consumers must be sure they are buying the cover they need. Policy exclusions and misunderstandings are still catching too many people out. I urge consumers to carefully read and understand what they are buying. They need to ask if they’re not sure what the policy covers or doesn’t cover. No question is a silly question.

“Additionally, consumers need to check their annual insurance renewal information. Insurance is not something that you can change when a claim is made. What you arrange at the start is what you will have when you want it to respond, so you really do need to know what you’re buying.”