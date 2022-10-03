Ask a mortgage broker: Why would I want an interest-only loan?

Homes used to cost a lot less, but in previous decades home loan interest rates were much higher. Home loans rates are however on the rise as the Reserve Bank Te Pūtea Matua has been raising the official cash rate to fight inflation.

Glen McLeod is director of Edge Mortgages.

Q: We’ve seen some news stories about interest-only loans. Who are these a good fit for?

A: When it comes to interest-only and the decision you make, it has a consequence. A bit like the saying “to every action, there is an equal reaction”. In the case of interest-only, if you choose to take five years interest-only the remaining loan term would be over 25 years. This will have a major financial consequence.

Let’s look at the math. A $500,000 loan on 6%, 30 years, principal and interest has monthly repayments of $2997.75. Total interest over 30 years is $579,192.64.

A $500,000.00 loan on 6% over 25 years, principal and interest, has monthly repayments of $3221.51. Total interest over 25 years is $466,450.99.

A $500,000.00 loan on 6% over five years, interest-only, has monthly repayments of $2500. Total interest over five years is $150,000.

You will end up paying $616,450.99 interest over a 30-year period and repayments over the remaining 25 years would be $223.76 more because you have a short time period to repay the loan. It can therefore be harder to qualify for an interest-only loan.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Interest-only can be a more expensive option.

Banks may enable interest-only for one to three years for residential owner-occupied properties.

Understanding the need for interest-only will be a part of any application. You may be building a new home and having your repayments interest-only during the build term can help with your cash flow when you may have to pay rent.

It could be that you’re going down to one income for a period of time due to maternity leave. The bank would assess your ability to make your repayments before granting you interest-only.

For investment properties, under the new rules, owners of existing properties purchased after March 27 will no longer be able to deduct interest payments from their rental income for tax purposes.

Deductibility is being phased out for other existing properties.

This has gone some way to removing the incentive of being interest-only. However, if you purchase a new investment property direct from the developer you are then able to offset the interest against the rental income. Therefore, your accountant might advise you that for cash flow purposes you are better off to take an interest-only loan.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Whether interest-only is a good idea depends on your circumstances.

Other options might be that you are looking at a bridging loan between purchasing your new home and selling your existing home. Generally as long as the existing home has sold unconditionally and the new home needs to be purchased before the settlement date the bank may offer an interest-only period. This assists with cash flow and the banks also know there is an end date.

On commercial investment properties there is still tax deductibility and therefore we see a lot of interest-only requests. This also is in relation to cash flow as commercial loans can only be done over a 15-year period and therefore the repayments of principal and interest can be quite high in relation to income. So taking a five-year interest-only period is once again better for cash flow on the investment.

Whatever your reason, maybe the option is to sit down with qualified financial adviser to discuss what best suits your needs.