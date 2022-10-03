Houses, sneakers, shares: What were the best investments to make 10 years ago?

There’s nothing quite like hindsight to tell you what was a good investment decision.

The past decade has been a tumultuous one for investment markets, including the recovery from the global financial crisis, pandemic and the return of inflation.

But, with that benefit of the rear-view mirror, where should we have invested our money 10 years ago? And what might that tell us about where to put our money now?

Here are some of the best-performing investments of the past decade.

Managed funds

Chris Douglas, principal at My Fiduciary, said the 10 best-performing managed funds over the past decade, to the end of August, were New Zealand and Australian equity funds.

“This isn’t surprising, as the New Zealand sharemarket has been one of the top-performing markets over the last 10 years.”

After fees and before tax, three of the top 10 funds were cheaper, passive funds that track a market index rather than trying to “pick winners”.

The best performer was Pie’s Australasian Dividend Growth fund, which invests in Australian smaller companies, and returned 15.3% a year over 10 years. That was followed by Smartshares’ NZ mid-cap fund, at 14.5% a year, and Octagon NZ equities at 13.6%.

“A key takeout from the above is how strong our local sharemarket has been,” Douglas said.

He said investments in technology firms had also done well, although that sector had started to soften more recently.

“Any fund with a large technology bias has been a very good performer. There is a popular UK listed fund on the NZX call Scottish Mortgage Trust (SMT) and it has returned 20% per annum for 10 years, but it is down a whopping 35% in 2022 – even with the assistance of the falling NZD. So investors in these funds need to hold them for the very long-term.”

Douglas said it was important to note that none of the top performers of the past decade would have been the big hitters of the previous 10 years.

He said anyone who wanted to find the same sort of performance over the next decade might need to look at different funds.

Listed companies

Share prices have been volatile lately, but you still would have got a really good return from money invested in a number of New Zealand listed companies 10 years ago.

Morningstar data shows that in the 10 years to the end of August, A2 Milk was the top performer, with a 29.2% per annum return.

That was followed by Solution Dynamics at 26.3%, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare at 26.2% and Mainfreight at 23.6%. Even Tourism Holdings, which was heavily affected by Covid-19, returned 21.6% per year.

Housing

Even though house prices have softened this year, housing has still offered a good investment return over a longer term.

Corelogic data shows that, in the past 10 years, there are three suburbs around the country where house prices have at least tripled.

In Kawerau, house prices rose 334% over the past decade. In Fordlands, Rotorua, they are up 315% and in Maraenui, Napier, they are up 303%.

In dollar terms, an investment in Herne Bay, Auckland, would have paid off – house prices there are now worth more than $2 million more than they were 10 years ago, on average – a median of $3.68m now, compared to $1.6m a decade ago.

Supplied A Peak In Darien sculpture by Kiwi artist Michael Parekowhai.

Art

Art is a trickier investment to track, but the turnover of the New Zealand art market has increased steadily over the past 10 years, from $20.257 billion in 2012 to $45.88b so far this year.

Charles Ninow, director of art at Webb’s auction house, said a lot of this growth could be attributed to an increase in value. But the volume of artworks traded has also increased.

A new record was set last year when Michael Parekowhai’s A Peak in Darien fetched $2.05m when it was auctioned at the Burr Tatham art auction at the Art + Object gallery in Auckland. It was the highest price at auction for a living New Zealand artist, the highest price for a New Zealand artwork, and the highest price paid for any art work at a New Zealand auction.

Traditional advice is that if you’re buying art as an investment, provenance matters. That means its history, creation and ownership over the years – which all influence the value and prestige.

SCREENSHOT Air Yeezy 2 Red October.

Sneakers

Some sneakerheads have been able to cash in on the increase in value of their footwear investments in recent years.

It has been reported that the resale market for sneakers is expected to be worth US$30 billion by 2030, up from US$10b last year and US$6b in 2019. Some really sought-after sneakers are reselling for tens of thousands of dollars.

The Kanye West-inspired Air Yeezy 2 Red October, which came out in 2014 and sold for US$250 was this week listed on “stock exchange of things” StockX for NZ$21,294.

And one that wasn’t … Gold

David Boyle, head of sales at Mint Asset Management, points out that an investment in precious metals over that period might not have paid dividends. “If you were in gold 10 years ago and sold in August, you would have lost money.”

Ten years ago, gold was US$1772 per ounce. Its price climbed from there, but then dropped again. It is now US$1662.