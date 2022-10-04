Cost of childcare putting people off going back to work, Working for Families review finds

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says action will be taken on Working for Families this term.

Working for Families should change, Government has been told, but exactly how remains up for debate.

It is reviewing of the scheme and conducted public engagement earlier in the year.

In a tax policy report to ministers from Inland Revenue and the Ministry of Social Development, they said they had received some consistent feedback on the scheme, and some where opinion was more divided.

Submitters had been clear the many families had inadequate incomes and were struggling, particularly due to the recent increases in the cost of living and issues with housing.

READ MORE:

* Govt asks: How should $3b Working for Families scheme change?

* Revealed: Government to review multi-billion dollar Working For Families scheme



Submitters agreed that indexing payments was important to keep support at adequate levels over time, and that the current levels of abatement – that rate at which Working for Families is clawed back when households earn more than $42,700 – are too high and a disincentive to work or to increase hours.

They said supporting people with the cost of work was important, particularly when it came to covering childcare and transport costs, and debt could be a significant issue – particularly when people were concerned about being overpaid Working for Families and having to pay it back.

Submitters said the system as it stood was too complex and not designed for diverse family types or people whose income and circumstances could change.

About half of those who submitted a view said that reducing child poverty and improving incomes should be the sole objective of the scheme. But others said the scheme should retain its incentives to encourage people into work.

123RF People with variable incomes find Working for Families hard to navigate.

About half of those consulted said the in-work tax credit, of $72.50 a week for up to three children when people are in paid work, should be paid to all families whether they were working or not. But some said that would reduce the incentive to move off the benefit.

About 30% of submitters said the rate of payments should increase.

The report noted that the cost of childcare could be enough to put people off going back to work.

‘It was noted that the cost of childcare was now very expensive, and that it was ‘very devaluing’ if a parent’s income from work was less than what they paid for childcare. One submitter said childcare costs were greater for sole-parent families, because there were no other adults in the family available to look after children while the sole-parent was at work,” the report said.

It said that people who went back to work would not only lose Working for Families income, but they would have to pay childcare fees on top of that.

“Therefore, the total cost of a parent returning to the workforce will be the reduction in WFF payments plus the cost of childcare. This could easily be sufficient to dissuade many parents from returning to the workforce.”

Some said there was an opportunity cost to working, too. Working parents might not be able to manage their children’s school drop-off and pick-up and would have less time to find affordable food.

Supplied Susan St John wants faster action on Working for Families.

They said this made some parents feel that work was not worthwhile, and could result in some only returning to work if they were promoted or offered flexible work hours.

The report said some submitters said discounted public transport could help but this was not available in all areas.

People who had variable incomes or work hours struggled with Working for Families, the report noted.

“Many people were concerned that the current system did not work well for people with variable income/hours. Increasing amounts of part-time, shift, and casual insecure work, as well as the rise of the gig economy, had contributed to difficulties with WFF,” the report said

“Stakeholders said reporting income changes was difficult, and that the pandemic had exacerbated existing issues. People said families with variable incomes often struggled to budget, and did not know what their income was going to be in a given period. In addition, families struggled to determine how income changes might affect their entitlements, so could not necessarily make informed decisions about whether working more would be worthwhile.”

Some submitters were also worried about how a change in relationship status could affect entitlements and potentially put them into debt if they were overpaid.

“They did not consider it appropriate for entitlements to be reduced just because of a parent’s new relationship, as the new partner might not provide the parent or their child with support. One stakeholder disliked how currently a parent’s entitlement could be reduced if they were ‘dobbed in’ for being in a relationship. They suggested only adjusting entitlements if a parent notifies IR/MSD of a relationship themselves. They also suggested updating the definition of relationship.”

Susan St John, spokesperson for the Child Poverty Action Group, said there was no clear action plan from here.

"The signs are not looking promising for next year either with any reforms enacted likely conditional on Labour winning the election.”