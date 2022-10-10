Six-figure roles for skilled labourers, excavator operators, carpenters

There’s an opportunity for workers to cash in on staff shortages.

There are six-figure salaries on offer for skilled labourers, excavator operators and carpenters at the moment, provided you know where to look.

Trade Me data has revealed a number of jobs advertised, offering a higher salary than their industry average.

One listing, posted by Tradestaff, was looking for skilled labourers for up to $2025 a week for 40 hours’ work. It said there were a number of roles to be filled in Wellington.

Trade Me spokesperson Ruby Topzand said that worked out to about $105,300 a year, when the national average salary for labourers was $53,907.

READ MORE:

* We need skilled workers. The question is how do we get them?

* Queenstown's construction industry 'volatile' with critical labour shortage

* 7 high-paying jobs you can get without a qualification

* 11,000 employers desperate to import 53,000 migrant workers as the labour drought hits business growth

* New Zealand is in danger of losing the global talent war



It was also offering construction day jobs and ongoing assignments for the same rate.

Kevin Eder, owner of Tradestaff, said the jobs offering that high rate of pay were quite specialised – the labouring role involved installing racking systems.

But he said the rate was indicative of the current market. The client was happy to pay more for someone, provided it could get people, he said.

“We’ve been doing this for 26 years and never in my career in this industry have I experienced it where the client is saying two things they haven’t said before – the first is they don’t care so much about the cost, they need people.

“The second is that previously they've been quite particular about people having to have certain skills... now they’ll just take a punt.”

Brad Olsen Wages rose as unemployment also ticked up slightly in the June quarter, data from Stats NZ shows.

He said labourers who might previously have earned 50c or $1 more than minimum wage could now command up to $5 because businesses were “that keen” to hire staff.

Economist Brad Olsen said it was an example of an employer trying to capture a broad variety of people.

The job ad noted that a lack of experience was not necessarily a problem, so long as the person had a good attitude.

“What this reflects is that at the moment with these ads, they’re looking for anyone – as a business they are not being able to be picky or direct on what skills or skill bases they want ... they’re having to take what labour is available and employees have a lot more ability to dictate terms and demand what they want because there is a huge need for people.”

Olsen said there was a clear opportunity for someone who was experienced and could manage at team, or be relied upon to take on more work, to earn good money.

Two other standout roles had a more obvious catch – the applicant had to be willing to work in Antarctica.

Supplied If you’re willing to go and work in Antarctica, you could earn good money.

One job, for an excavator operator, was paying $65 an hour, which works out at about $135,000 a week. Topzand said the national average for similar roles was $56,335.

Another vacancy in Antarctica sought carpenters, paying $120,000 a year, compared to the national average of $69,289 for those roles.

But there were some jobs closer to home, too. Topzand said a retail role at Furniture Clearance Co in Napier was offering $28 an hour, which would work out at about $58,000 a year for someone working full time, significantly higher than the national average of $51,739 for retail jobs.

Olsen said the employer was having to sell itself to potential workers – outlining at the top of the ad what the business could offer rather than what it was looking for. “It does highlight a change in how businesses are having to recruit.”

STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces changes to the recognised seasonal employer scheme.

Emma Consedine, chief executive at 40 Foot Consulting, said there were surprisingly high salaries on offer in other sectors, too, as employers around the country struggled to find staff.

She said junior software developers were being paid more than $100,000 because there was such a shortage.

“I guess I can only offer an IT perspective, but some companies are desperate to meet quotas for permanent employees – as opposed to contractors – that they are bringing people over to permanent agreements from contract agreements at similarly high rates just to minimise the vacancies.

“Most companies in tech are experiencing huge numbers of vacancies that they are not able to fill.”

She expected that to change when more potential candidates were able to come into the country.

Olsen said while there was an opportunity for workers at the moment, it would not last forever. “It’s important to be aware that conditions can and often have changed quite quickly in the labour market.”

But Eder was less sure that conditions would change soon. He said he likened it to a tsunami.

“In a movie, the first thing you see is people picking fish up off the beach [because the water has retreated] – that’s when a bunch of people left the country.

“Now it takes a while for people – migrants and working holiday people – to get here. Particularly with the hiccups at Immigration NZ in comparison to the welcome mat that Australia is throwing out."

He said it was possible the shortage of workers could continue through next year.