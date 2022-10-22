Is New Zealand's future now brighter than ever?

The overall inflation rate gives a good measure of the bigger picture, but it’s just an average.

Sam Stubbs is chief executive of KiwiSaver fund Simplicity and a regular opinion contributor to Stuff.

OPINION: It is hard to be optimistic right now. There’s a war on, rising interest rates, lingering Covid and some crazy world leaders out there. Social stresses, growing inequality and house prices add to the pain.

And the financial markets have dropped over 10% in the last three months. Some house prices have fallen even more.

But in spite of all this, it feels to me like New Zealand is now entering a long period of prosperity, and possibly our best yet.

Why am I so optimistic? Because some long-term trends, which were hard to see initially, are finally starting to bear fruit.

The first big positive is how much we are now saving and investing outside of housing.

KiwiSaver is closing in on $100 billion of savings. The latest FMA KiwiSaver annual report shows it grew 10% even in a tough tier for returns. And KiwiSaver investments are finding their way into high-growth, high-paying companies.

KiwiSaver isn’t a tidal wave of capital, it’s a rising tide, so it’s hard to see the impact in the short term.

But long term, Kiwis will be saving and investing hundreds of billions of dollars, taking us from a capital-starved economy to a capital-rich one.

Domestic investment does more for GDP than investment from offshore.

And domestic investment tends to increase GDP by twice that from overseas, largely because locals tend to invest for the longer term.

You only need to look across the ditch to see what retirement savings has done for Australia. Despite being a commodity-based economy like New Zealand, it recently had 26 years without a recession. That could now happen here.

And saving billions can only be good for long-term growth, with more profits, more tax dollars and opportunities to improve our lives. The problems of having more money are way better than those of having too little.

The second reason I’m optimistic is New Zealand’s ever-improving competitiveness.

We are blessed with a temperate climate, stunning natural beauty, a well-functioning democracy and rule of law. That makes us ever more attractive to global nomads, tourists and entrepreneurs.

And our competitiveness gets even better because the rising tide of technology is our best friend.

Why? It was previously unthinkable that we would host huge data centres, build rockets and send satellites to space, and be a global leader in movies, special effects and accounting software. Yet all these have happened, and much else aside.

And given how small the world has become for technology entrepreneurs, we are likely to see more surprising companies start in New Zealand and thrive internationally.

Why should New Zealand benefit especially? Because technology makes traditionally far away New Zealand so much easier to work and play in - simultaneously.

The availability of Google Maps, Zoom, Uber, affordable Global Roaming and Pay Wave has made travelling much easier and working on holiday really easy.

This is super important for New Zealand, as many who would otherwise say we were too far away can now work and holiday simultaneously. That means more visits from well-paid and mobile professionals, and for longer.

This trend - the blending of work and play, facilitated by technology - matters far more than the value of our dollar, the price of airfares or how long it takes to fly here.

The third reason I’m so optimistic is the quality of many of our key institutions.

We have many social challenges, but I doubt that many of us would swap the ACC, Pharmac, the NZ Super Fund, the IRD - even our politicians - for those of any other country.

We have huge inequality challenges, but equally, we have the policymakers, politicians and institutions to rise to the challenge.

The KamiKwazi economics in Britain of late, and the actions of their politicians in the supposed cradle of Parliamentary democracy, shows just how lucky we are.

And being one of the least corrupt and easiest countries to do business in is a huge long-term advantage. Once embedded in a society, corruption and excessive bureaucracy are hard to remove, and cancerous for growth and well-being.

The fourth reason for optimism is population growth.

Our population has been growing at 1.6% a year over the last decade, the highest in the OECD. And demand to live in New Zealand may only increase as migrants are attracted to our temperate climate.

Growth this fast creates huge infrastructure challenges and house price pressures, which both major political parties have not properly addressed over the last 20 years.

Successive Governments have been happy to take the increased taxes that come with a growing population but have ignored the long-term infrastructure spending required. Even the increased $30 billion spending announced by this Government is only 15% of what the Infrastructure Commission says will be required by 2048.

But population growth and economic activity are closely correlated. So while it will mean major infrastructure challenges, it will still be very good for growth and jobs.

So while it is hard to see through the noise of inflation, Covid, injustice and war, there is much to be optimistic about here at home.

We are saving a lot, technology is making us more competitive and we have institutions that support shared prosperity. We are, fundamentally, becoming a richer nation.

This is not always obvious, especially now, and there will be plenty of challenges along the way.

But the tide of prosperity is now rising and will lift all boats fit to float.