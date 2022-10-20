Westpac follows ANZ to lift home loan rates

Westpac has become the second major bank in as many days to increase home loan rates substantially.

The bank has lifted rates across all terms by between 44 basis points and 54bps.

Its one-year special rate increases by 54bps to 5.99% and its two-year special by 44bps to 6.19%.

Rates for those who do not have at least 20% equity to qualify for “special” rates range from 6.59% for six-month and one-year terms, through to 6.89% for five years.

READ MORE:

* How high will interest rates go in 2022?

* 'Horse has bolted' on interest rate bargains

* Mortgage rates rising: What's the best fixing strategy?



The move follows ANZ’s announcement on Wednesday that it would increase its fixed-term mortgage rates.

Westpac also followed ANZ in lifting term deposit rates, but both banks lifted deposit rates by less than the increase to their home loan rates.

The bank’s term deposit rates for deposits of five months or longer are increasing by 10bps or 20bps.

STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand's inflation rate is starting to peak.

In the last two-and-a-half years, banks have not had to compete to get households to save into their bank accounts, and deposit rates have languished.

Interest rates are expected to go higher than previously forecast because inflation has remained higher than many had predicted.

Some economists now expect the official cash rate (OCR) to be increased by 75bps at the next review, and a peak of 5.25%.

ASB economists said borrowers should expect rates to rise further.

Senior economist Chris Tennent-Brown said fixed-term mortgage rates had risen significantly since early 2021, and despite the recent dip in some rates, he predicted more increases over the rest of the year.

“We think it is prudent for borrowers to budget on mortgage interest rates being higher than they are now over the coming years.

“We expect most fixed-term mortgage interest rates will peak within a 7% to 7.5% range over the year ahead. Floating rates could peak around 9%. However, as is often the case, the outlook is far from certain.”

He said higher rates of inflation had fuelled concerns about how high the OCR might need to go to get inflation back in check.

Similar developments have been playing out overseas, he said.

“Recession concerns have been an opposing force to the inflation fears that have been driving influential interest rates higher. Those concerns saw some interest rates actually retreat from earlier highs over winter, and some mortgage rates were trimmed,” he said.

“But the Reserve Bank continues to signal more OCR increases over the year ahead. Mortgage rates are expected to increase from today’s levels as the Reserve Bank keeps lifting the OCR.”

He said fixing for a short term, and rolling on to another short term had historically been a good strategy, but it was prudent for borrowers to expect that this strategy would become more expensive.

“Fixing for some of the longer terms provides interest rate certainty for the next few years, but at a higher cost than the cheaper short-term rates,” he said.

“For those who want this longer-term interest rate certainty now, the cost of fixing for two years or more is still low compared to the average rates over the past 20 years, with terms currently sitting below their respective 20-year averages.”

ASB economists still expected interest rates to remain at or below the long-run average of the past 20 years, rather than hitting the higher levels seen before the global financial crisis 14 years ago.