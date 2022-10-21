Kiwibank is third lender to announce big increase in home loan rates

Another day, another bank pushing up interest rates by 50 basis points.

Kiwibank has lifted a range of its fixed-rate home loan terms.

Its six-month special rate lifts from 5.45% to 5.95%. Its one-year rate rises from 5.39% to 5.89%, its two-year from 5.65% to 6.15%, three-year from 5.89% to 6.29%, four-year from 5.99% to 6.39% and five-year from 5.99% to 6.39%.

Standard rates, which are available to people who do not qualify for special rates, were lifting by a similar margin. The five-year fixed standard rate is now 7.19%.

READ MORE:

* Is this the new normal? Bank lifts home loan rates near 7 per cent

* Top five house-buying mistakes



A Kiwibank spokesperson said the bank was offering tips for people worried about managing a rising interest rate environment, including planning ahead, reviewing expenses, getting their home loan structure right, consolidating debt and maintaining good habits.

“Managing the household budget collectively may help identify opportunities to be as cost-effective as possible.

“For example, are there multiple subscriptions to services where you could simplify to one? Could you set up a separate account for discretionary spending? Or, agree on what are the 'must haves' versus the 'nice-to-haves',” it said.

Ella Bates-Hermans/Stuff Banks, like any business, want to charge as much as they can. This is what that means for your interest rates.

“While we don’t know how long rates will be increasing for and how high rates will go, maintaining good habits you introduce during the economic cycle can help prepare you for potential rate increases in the future.

“For example, higher interest rates will mean higher minimum repayments. When rates start to go back down, if you keep your payments the same you'll be paying more principal off your loan faster, while maintaining a buffer should your minimum repayments increase again in the future.”

Broker Glen McLeod, from Edge Mortgages, urged borrowers not to panic.

“What is happening now is a normal part of the economic cycle. The Reserve Bank is doing its job to combat inflation.

“By increasing interest rates they are trying to stop you spending. This in turn reduces demand which then reduces inflation.”

He said people who had been paying more than they needed to when rates were low might have flexiblity to relax their repayments now.

“This cycle will pass, we will however go through some pain along the way.”

Westpac said on Thursday that it was lifting home loan rates by between 44 basis points and 54bps.

Its one-year special rate was to increase by 54bps to 5.99% and its two-year special by 44bps to 6.19%.

Rates for those who did not have at least 20% equity to qualify for “special” rates range from 6.59% for six-month and one-year terms, through to 6.89% for five years.

It followed ANZ’s announcement on Wednesday that it would increase its fixed-term mortgage rates.

All three banks also lifted term deposit rates, but by less than the home loan increase.