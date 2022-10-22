Inflation hits home: 34 fixed-term home loans increase

Banks, like any business, want to charge as much as they can. This is what that means for your interest rates.

Thirty-four home loan rates were increased in the past week, data from Canstar shows, as banks respond to the prospect of inflation that is higher for longer than previously expected.

The data shows that four providers increased five variable rates by an average of 50 basis points. They increased 34 fixed rates by an average of 26 basis points.

Two banks increased two savings account interest rates by an average of 45 basis points, and one lifted its bonus account rate by 40 basis points.

Six term deposit providers increased 40 interest rates by an average of 21 basis points.

The average one-year fixed home loan rate is now 5.65% and the average two-year rate is 5.49%.

Data from Stats NZ this week showed the consumer price index increased by 7.2% in the year to September, only slightly less than the previous quarter. Economists and the Reserve Bank had expected a clearer drop.

That has led some to suggest the official cash rate could increase by 75 basis points next month, and reach a peak of as much as 5.25%.

Stuff The Reserve Bank’s efforts to calm inflation are costly for borrowers.

New Zealand Bankers’ Association chief executive Roger Beaumont said banks set rates depending on their funding needs and the price they could get it for.

“What’s happening in the market will impact how banks set their interest rates.

“They’ll take into account the official cash rate and the cost of other funding, including wholesale funding often sourced from overseas, and retail funding often from local deposits.

“That’s particularly the case with lending rates, where fixed and variable rates may be affected differently by the shorter and longer term cost of funding,” he said.

“The same applies when banks set retail deposit rates. Pricing will often be driven by the bank’s particular funding needs and market conditions, including the availability and price of wholesale funding compared to retail deposits.

“Banks must also comply with funding rules and standards set by the Reserve Bank, which includes minimum capital requirements, and the core funding ratio and factors like the quality of the funding.”

It has been predicted that some floating rates could go beyond 8%.

Earlier this week, Westpac, Kiwibank and ASB all increased fixed home loan rates by 50 basis points.