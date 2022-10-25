Interest rates jump again: What's the best term to choose now?

Banks, like any business, want to charge as much as they can. This is what that means for your interest rates.

Borrowers who are worried about the prospect of soaring interest rates could consider splitting their home loans to spread their risk, one mortgage broker says.

Rates jumped significantly at Westpac, ANZ and Kiwibank last week, after Stats NZ revealed that the rate of inflation barely shifted in the latest quarter.

That prompted some economists to revise their predictions of the official cash rate peak, to as high as 5.25%.

Loan Market mortgage adviser Bruce Patten said the forecast for interest rates was murky. He said he expected the Reserve Bank to discover it had hiked too much and have to drop rates when the country went into recession.

He said he was recommending his clients split their loans more than ever before. They might fix part for 12 or 18 months and some for two or three years, he said, particularly if they were borrowers who would have trouble affording a loan at 7% or 8%.

At 2.5%, a $500,000 mortgage would cost $1035 a fortnight over 25 years. At 7%, it is $1630.

Spreading a loan across a number of terms meant that they would be able to benefit from some of the cheaper rates available on shorter terms and the certainty of fixing for longer.

“I’m very much telling customers to spread the risk.”

He said he expected that 2023 could be a tough year for more people as they came to the end of terms that had been fixed when rates were low. “Only then will we really see the impact.”

Chris Tennent-Brown, a senior economist at ASB, said while historically fixing for a series of one-year terms had been the cheapest option, some of the longer terms on offer now looked to be good value.

ASB’s three-year rate was still below 6% on Tuesday. Tennent-Brown said, although interest rates were expected to be higher if inflation remained higher for longer, the two and three-year rates had not moved much yet.

“Longer terms give protection and are comparatively low at the moment. I thought they would have jumped up and been higher than they are now.”

Economist Gareth Kiernan, chief forecast at Infometrics, said he expected rates to peak near 7% for a oner-year term.

“It depends a lot on what the Reserve Bank comes out with in its next statement in November. It’s another six months at least before they reach the peak.”

He said there could be a dichotomy emerging between people who had a mortgage and were experiencing higher interest rates but who had owned their homes for five years or more and were getting by, versus those who had “jumped in and loaded themselves up with debt” last year and the year before.

Those people might struggle but it was not yet clear how big a proportion of borrowers that would be, he said.

He said the Reserve Bank would need to change the mindset of businesses to have an impact on inflation. “They’re very much in the mindset of, costs are increasing so I can pass it on and no one bats an eyelid… it’s hard to get back to last decade where no one wanted to put their prices up and risk losing market share. That’s causing a lot of uncertainty.”

But economist Tony Alexander said some people seemed to be too pessimistic in their outlook for home loan interest rates.

He said he did not think rates would rise much more than another 50 basis points.

Data from Canstar shows that, in the week of the inflation update, four providers increased five variable rates by an average of 50 basis points. They increased 34 fixed rates by an average of 26 basis points.

Two banks increased two savings account interest rates by an average of 45 basis points, and one lifted its bonus account rate by 40 basis points.

Six term deposit providers increased 40 interest rates by an average of 21 basis points.

New Zealand Bankers’ Association chief executive Roger Beaumont said banks set rates depending on their funding needs and the price they could get it for.

“What’s happening in the market will impact how banks set their interest rates.

“They’ll take into account the official cash rate and the cost of other funding, including wholesale funding often sourced from overseas, and retail funding often from local deposits.

“That’s particularly the case with lending rates, where fixed and variable rates may be affected differently by the shorter and longer term cost of funding,” he said.