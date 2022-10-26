BNZ increases fixed-term home loan rates

Banks, like any business, want to charge as much as they can. This is what that means for your interest rates.

BNZ has increased its fixed-term home loans.

It comes after three main banks moved last week, all increasing fixed-term rates by 50 basis points.

BNZ has lifted its one-year special rate from 5.45% to 5.99%, its two-year from 5.69% to 6.09%, its three year from 5.89% to 6.35% and its four and five years rates from 5.99% to 6.35%.

Standard home loan rates are also rising, up to 6.95% for five-year terms.

Westpac, ANZ and Kiwibank raised their rates last week.

Chris McKeen/Stuff BNZ is the latest bank to increase interest rates.

It follows Stats NZ releasing inflation data that showed the rate of price increases had stayed higher for longer than many economists expected.

That has prompted economists to increase their forecasts for the eventual official cash rate peak.