NZ shoppers told: Expect more price increases in 2023

The consumer price index (CPI) records changes in the price of hundreds of goods and services. (First published January 20, 2022)

Inflationary pressures are expected to get worse over the next year, with businesses preparing to hike their prices further in the new year.

Retail NZ says there is no end in sight for rising costs, which will inevitably push up consumer prices for everything from food through to electronics and clothing.

The Wellington Chamber of Commerce’s latest Central New Zealand Business Confidence Survey has found nearly 80% of businesses expect inflationary pressures to get worse over the next 12 months, and a similar number expect to raise their prices in that time.

Meanwhile, Retail NZ’s latest survey has found retail businesses in this country expect prices to increase on average by another 5% in the next quarter, after a 6% increase already in the previous quarter.

That 5% figure does not refer to expected increase in consumer prices, but rather retail prices, meaning it is likely that increases to the consumer would be substantially higher.

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford said the rising cost of labour, the rising cost of buying goods from suppliers, higher import and transportation costs alongside rising commercial utility bills were adding up and forcing businesses to pass on price increases at the checkout.

“We’re in an environment unfortunately where the cost of delivering services to the public and running a business is going up at exponential rates,” Harford said.

“There’s massive pressure on costs which ultimately is going to flow through to consumers.”

123rf There’s no let-up in sight for shoppers.

Just over 70% of businesses surveyed in Retail NZ’s Retail Radar report said they expected to increase their prices in the next three months ahead of Christmas. Increases in costs by suppliers were found to be the biggest influencing factor, alongside freight costs, and wage and rent increases.

The weak New Zealand dollar has also been an influencing factor.

Harford said he expected price increases to continue well into 2023.

“There is no suggestion that those cost pressures are going to ease over the medium term, and right through next year we are likely to be in a similar environment.”

International freight prices have come down slightly in recent months, however, this is yet to translate to any meaningful easing in prices in this part of the world, he said.

“No one wants to be the retailer putting up prices, but you have got to be able to adjust to the environment. But [conditions] are likely to get worse so I think we are likely to see more of it.”

Food prices are 9.3% higher today than last December. Household living cost inflation is now 7.7%, with interest payments faced by households up 39% in the last year.

“There’s lots of cost that is hitting business domestically,” Harford said. “The Government is also pushing ahead with further minimum wage rises next year, it’s bringing in the so-called Fair Pay system into play which has the intention of inflating wage rates further, you’ve got new taxes coming in for both employer and employees, the New Zealand Insurance scheme that the Government is talking about – there’s a lot of cost that is coming down the track.”

He was unsure just how fast, and by what percentage consumer prices would rise in the months ahead, but said all indicators pointed to widespread increases across all goods and retail categories.

“I don’t think there is any one category. Price pressures are across the board and that makes it really hard because customers aren’t going to have the choice of not buying X - they are going to have to tighten up on all their spending,” Harford said.

“The reality is that customers have only got a certain amount of money in their pockets. The broader outlook is gloomy because not only do customers need to spread their money further around to buy goods, they are often trading down brands and buying cheaper products.

“At the same time, people’s pockets are being squeezed by interest rates, which are going up substantially. Anyone with a mortgage is facing higher costs to service that mortgage, and we’re in an environment where house prices have dropped significantly over the last 12 months, and therefore consumers are feeling less wealthy.”

Retail NZ predicts a pullback in spending in the months ahead, which could spell bad news for retailers over the all-important Christmas trading period.

SUPPLIED Rod Duke, managing director of Briscoe Group, says prices will continue going up in the months ahead.

Rod Duke, managing director of Briscoe Group, the owner and operator of homeware and sporting goods retail chains Briscoes and Rebel Sport, says the majority of its products have increased in price this year, and he too expected further hikes in the months ahead.

The business imports the vast majority of its stock and sets its prices accordingly as the shipments enter the country, taking into account fluctuations in shipping or supplier costs.

Duke said he believed there would be a pullback in spending in the months ahead, particularly if New Zealand entered a recession, but he believed this would be most felt by discretionary categories, such as designer or luxury goods.

He remained confident that Briscoe would face minimal impact, and that people would continue to spend on household staples.

“I just can’t see people putting a fork in a slice of bread and warming it on the campfire,” Duke said.

“The vast majority of merchandise we sell is staple merchandise. It is not luxury merchandise, and therefore I think it is more likely that the luxury end of the market will be affected first, and severely.”

KEVIN STENT Briscoes is expecting a drop in spending in discretionary categories.

Briscoe Group has had a golden run in sales and profits in recent years, even despite facing widespread disruption and store closures as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the six months to July 31, Briscoe increased its sales revenue by 2.7% to $367 million and made a net profit of $45.6m

Duke said this calendar year had been buoyant for Briscoe, and would likely deliver another good result, but perhaps not another record year. He could not disclose any financial figures or reveal any cost of business increases that the business had faced in the year.

During the last recession in New Zealand in 2008, consumers slammed their wallets shut and were cautious about spending for a year or more, Duke said, but he did not believe any incoming recession would be as bad.

However, Duke said it was looking likely that the buoyant conditions of this year and last – as a result of pent-up demand – would not be the case in 2023.

“During this Covid period, trading has been really unusual as we’ve had lockdown and been unable to open the shops and we’ve had extremely busy times because of pent-up demand. In between those two, it has been all over the place.

“There is no question, there will be a number of retail businesses that fail. These will typically be the small, highly indebted businesses without a firm and reliable customer base. It happens every time things get tough.”