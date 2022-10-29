Borrower has loan wiped after thinking weekly payments were fortnightly

Bank, insurer, lender, broker or adviser done you wrong? Complain to one of the four official financial services complaints services.

A woman has had her loan cancelled and been given $500 compensation after she mistakenly thought she was agreeing to pay it back at $155 a fortnight, not per week.

The woman complained to Financial Services Complaints Ltd (FSCL), a service that deals with complaints that cannot be resolved by financial service providers and their customers. It gives details of the cases it considers but does not identify the people who complain, nor the companies they complain about.

In this case, the woman wanted to buy a car and saw one advertised for $15,000.

The dealer offered to arrange finance, so she handed over her bank statements and pay slips.

The dealer then gave this information to a lender who calculated that the woman could afford the loan repayments, with a weekly surplus of $63.

She signed the agreement on April 1, agreeing to pay back $20,000 at a rate of $155 a week.

But her first payment a week later was dishonoured due to insufficient funds. She called the lender to ask why it had debited her account, when she thought the first payment should not have happened for two weeks.

When the lender said the agreement was $155 a week, the woman said there had been a miscommunication. She said the car dealer had not given her a copy of the loan agreement and asked the lender to send it through to her.

Because she called on a Saturday, she was told someone would call her back on Monday to discuss her concerns.

When no one did, she called on Tuesday and spoke to a manager. By then, she had a loan agreement showing the repayments were weekly. But she said she could not afford that.

The lender would not recalculate the loan on the basis of fortnightly payments because it would extend the term.

She asked to cancel the loan and give back the car but was told she was out of the timeframe in which it was possible to cancel.

The borrower made some repayments but then had a health problem that affected her ability to earn. Eventually, she could not make any further payments.

She said she was told by the lender's staff that she could not complain but eventually submitted her complaint to FSCL, saying she would never have agreed to a loan at $155 a week.

Although she signed the loan agreement, she did not have time to read it properly, and was not given a copy to take home.

The lender argued she had agreed to make the payment and had been given a copy of the contract. It said she could cancel the contract but she would also need to repay $19,000 still owing.

FSCL looked into the complaint, including whether the lender had done enough to draw key features of the loan to the borrower's attention before she signed.

"Although a signed loan agreement is persuasive evidence that the borrower understands the terms of the agreement, it was not the only evidence.

"The lender’s diary notes from April 2021 reflected [her] clear understanding that the payment was $155 per fortnight, and in all the following communication [she] consistently said the payments should have been $155 fortnightly. We were persuaded that, when [she] signed the loan agreement, she believed she was agreeing to $155 fortnightly repayments."

The law gave her five working days to cancel the contract. Because she signed the agreement the day before Easter, she should have had until April 12 to cancel. She asked to cancel on April 13.

"It was our view that when the timing of the request to cancel was so tight, the lender should have looked more closely at the timeline of events and allowed [her] to cancel the contract. We also expressed concern that [she] had explicitly asked to make a complaint about the lender’s actions, but staff had insisted that she could not complain. As a result, it was months before [she] realised she could take the complaint further, adding to her frustration,” FSCL said.

FSCL said if she were to surrender the car, the debt should be cancelled. She should also get $500 compensation.

FSCL said, if a borrower contacted a lender very shortly after signing the loan agreement to say that the terms of the loan were not what they expected, the lender should look closely at the timeline to determine whether the borrower has the legal right to cancel the contract. “Even if this falls slightly outside the legal timeframe, we encourage lenders to consider allowing the borrower to cancel that contract.”