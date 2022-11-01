Ask a mortgage broker: How long should we fix our home loan for?

Banks, like any business, want to charge as much as they can. This is what that means for your interest rates.

We are due to refix our mortgage next month. How can we decide what term to choose next? Is it likely that rates will be higher in a year?

Everyone is asking the same question at the moment. With interest rates constantly moving, almost on a daily basis, it is understandable that everyone wants to protect themselves.

The thing is that there is protecting yourself and then there is locking yourself into a situation that you may not want to be in long term. When it comes to fix rates we can look at anything from six months through to five years.

Shorter terms generally come with a lower rate than the longer terms.

As I write this, the six-month rate sits at around about 5.99% and the five-ear at 6.29%, if you are under 80% loan-to-value ratio.

Your individual situation and your affordability are a key facet of what you should do next. Reading the majority of comments around interest rates from the experts, the next 12 to 18 months may see a higher level of upheaval in the interest rate market.

Until the Reserve Bank gets inflation under control we are at the mercy of further interest rate increases. As inflation is not just a New Zealand problem, be mindful of what’s going on offshore. If inflation is starting to become rampant in the US then we can expect to see further interest rate increases in the longer-term rates. So what is best to do?

The first thing is to sit down with a qualified mortgage adviser and discuss your overall situation. Not just a cursory glance at what’s going on, we need to understand exactly what your situation looks like. What is on the horizon both short and long-term. Is there a change in situation? A baby on the way? Pay increase likely? Can we consolidate some debt at the same time to make your financial situation better? It’s not merely about what should be done on your rates at this time. It’s about understanding your overall situation including your spending to ensure that you’re able to afford the payments on your lending for the next two to three years.

It is fair to say that the majority of the loans that I am working through with clients at the moment are being re-fixed for two or three years. In some cases we have taken the view that a portion could be based on one year because they’ve got a lump sum coming due to a bonus or commission payments. But on the whole the longer terms give you a good degree of coverage. Do we split the loan into two portions, part on two years and the rest on three years? Or do we leave it as one loan? There is no 100% correct formula.

As interest rates continue to rise there is an opportunity that you may be able to make some lump sum payments on your fixed-rate loans with little to no penalty. That will depend on the policies of the lender that you’re with. For example one of the banks allows you to pay off 5% of your loan on a yearly basis without penalty. So if you have spare cash you can save money on your mortgages. Others have a policy that if you make a reduction you have to pay break costs. This could be as little as $10 for a maintenance fee. Generally speaking if the interest rates are a lot higher than the rate that you locked in for you will probably not have a break cost to pay. This does allow for some flexibility.

But if rates go up and then drop back down and you fixed for a long period of time – let’s say five years - and you want to make extra payments, you may find yourself having to pay a rather large break fee. So beware of fixing too long. That is why I recommend that anyone is looking to fix their interest rates talk to a qualified mortgage adviser. As I said earlier you don’t want to lock yourself into a situation that you may not want to be in long-term.