By the numbers: Pay rises swallowed by inflation but tax bills rise anyway

We’re paying more in tax as incomes rise to keep up with inflation.

As the rising cost of living puts pressure on households, more questions have been asked about New Zealanders’ tax bills.

While some other countries index their tax brackets to inflation, New Zealand does not.

That means that in a high-inflation environment, many workers may be getting pay rises that push them into a higher tax bracket, while they go backwards in real terms. This has been referred to as “taxation by stealth” because the Government does not need to increase taxes to earn more money in tax.

Here’s a look at the situation, by the numbers.

$600 million

This is the amount that “fiscal drag” or the effect of pay rises pushing people up the tax brackets, added to PAYE tax income in the year to June 2022, according to Finance Minister Grant Robertson. He said that was 0.6% of total Crown revenue in the year.

$2.3b

The amount a Treasury calculator says the Government has earned from this fiscal drag since 2017. NZ Initiative chief economist Eric Crampton says this probably significantly underestimates the amount because it does not include income data after the end of March 2020, which is before inflation really took hold.

40,000

The number of people pushed from the 10.5% bracket into the 17.5% bracket since April 2021 by their rising pay. There were also another 187,000 people from the 17.5% bracket moved into the 30% bracket, 161,000 people from the 30% bracket into the 33% rate, and about 18,000 people from the 33% rate into the new top 39% rate.

$63,000

The value in today’s dollars of $48,000 in 2010 – this was the last time that tax brackets were adjusted. An annual income of $48,000 is the threshold for the 30% tax rate.

$3828

The median amount of tax paid by the 3.841 million taxpayers who had automatic square-ups or had filed their tax returns for the 2021/2022 tax year by October 4.

21.5%

The average tax rate paid by NZ individual taxpayers in the 2020-2021 year.

20%

The average tax rate paid four years earlier, in the 2016/2017 year.

521,360

The number of individuals who paid no tax in the 2020-2021 income year because they earned no money. This would include some children and people who were out of the workforce but not receiving a benefit.

44.5%

The marginal tax rate of someone who was a sole earner being paid $42,700 would pay on each extra dollar earned - broken down, this is the combination of their 17.5% tax rate, and the loss of 27% of their Working for Families credits. If they had a pay increase that pushed them into the 30% tax bracket, the extra money earned (and the loss of Working for Families) would have an effective tax rate of 57%.

$51.4b

The amount of tax paid by individual taxpayers in the 2022 financial year. This was 51% of all tax paid.

26.44%

The proportion of income tax paid by people earning more than $180,000 a year.