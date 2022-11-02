Reserve Bank issues warning about rising mortgage rates, falling house prices

A year-on-year house price fall is likely to have wiped out the last year of capital gains for many buyers.

About 2% of all home loan borrowers are currently in negative equity, owing more than their homes are worth – but that number could rise “considerably” if house prices fall further, the Reserve Bank says.

It has released its latest financial stability report, which provides an overview of the risks to the New Zealand economy and financial institutions.

It said that rising household mortgage rates and increases in businesses’ debt servicing costs would slow the New Zealand economy as rates rose to combat inflation.

“Inflation is high both in New Zealand and overseas,” the central bank said. “This is due to disruptions to supply chains, the war in Ukraine and the lagged effects of significant monetary and fiscal stimulus in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“To reduce ongoing inflation, central banks are rapidly tightening monetary policy, at a faster pace than had previously been anticipated. There is uncertainty about how much this tightening will slow economic activity. This is driving financial market volatility and risks to the financial system.”

Rising interest rates had cut how much people could afford to borrow to buy a home and reduced the attractiveness of investing in residential property, the bank said.

Households with mortgages were likely to see the proportion of their disposable income dedicated to debt servicing increase from a low of 9% to 20% based on current mortgage rates.

“The number of households in financial difficulty will grow as more fixed-rate mortgages reprice, and could increase significantly if mortgage rates rise materially above the servicing assessment rates of around 6% that banks applied through the pandemic period.”

Those increases would be particularly significant for people who borrowed for a first home in the past two years.

If retail interest rates rose to 7% about 46% of 2021 borrowers would need to spend at least half their after-tax income on interest payments, the Reserve Bank said.

House prices had fallen 11% from their late 2021 peak across the country, and by 15% in Auckland and 18% in Wellington.

The Reserve Bank said prices were still above their sustainable level on all the measures it used and a further gradual decline would be positive for long-term financial stability.

“Given the recent fall in house prices, the gap between the current price level and our estimates of its sustainable level has narrowed. However, our assessment of the sustainable level of house prices has also declined, owing to market expectations for higher long-term interest rates and historically low levels of rental yields, both of which make residential properties relatively less attractive compared to six months ago.

“In spite of the fall in prices so far, rising interest rates have meant that the debt servicing burden for new buyers remains at an historically high level. Furthermore the removal of tax deductibility on interest expenses substantially worsens the cash flows generated by investment properties at high levels of gearing.”

A sharper fall in house prices was still a possibility, the bank said, given how strongly prices had increased in recent years and the potential “self-reinforcing effects” of negative market sentiment.

“LVR restrictions, which were reintroduced in early 2021, have helped to limit the number of households in negative equity, which remains small compared to banks’ overall mortgage portfolios. However, further declines in prices would see a marked rise.

“Negative equity among borrowers does not in itself lead to losses in the financial system. However, the default of a borrower who is in negative equity means the lender may not be able to recover the full value of their lending, for example through a mortgagee sale. A significant number of borrower defaults in an environment of widespread negative equity would lead to material financial losses for lender.”

The Reserve Bank said if house prices fell another 30% it would put more than 35% of all borrowers in negative equity. Another 10% fall, which most economists expect, would put about 7% into negative equity.

It said the labour market was still strong but any deterioration could make it harder for households to keep up with their debts.

“In these situations, lenders are likely to be able to provide relief in the form of term extensions or temporary interest-only periods for households unable to fully absorb the repayment increases they may be facing.”

Governor Adrian Orr said house prices falling would not create a financial crisis in themselves. He said people should “stay close” to their banks. Interest rates were still below the level at which many borrowers had been stress-tested against, he said.

But the Reserve Bank said overall the financial system was resilient.

“Banks’ capital and liquidity positions are strong, and profitability and asset quality remain high. Recent stress tests demonstrate banks’ resilience to scenarios involving rising unemployment and interest rates, and declining house prices.”

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said banks had a “social licence” and part of that was making sure that they looked after their customers in tough times.

“Being in negative equity for a short period of time while you own your house is not uncommon. A house is an asset you hold for a long period of time. For those people who borrowed in the last couple of years at very low interest rates and borrowing very high amounts, as those interest rates rise, some pressure falls on them.”

He said, given banks’ strong profits “now is the time for them to reach out a helping hand to borrowers”.