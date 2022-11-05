Woman diagnosed with brain tumour discovers $500k insurance policy inactive

Bank, insurer, lender, broker or adviser done you wrong? Complain to one of the four official financial services complaints services.

A woman who cancelled life insurance policies worth $500,000, then developed a brain tumour, will be paid $5000 in compensation by her broker for “non-financial loss”.

The woman took out a life policy worth $400,000 and a trauma policy worth $100,000 in 2014 through an online insurance broker.

But when she was diagnosed with the tumour she found she could not claim because the policies were no longer in place. She complained to Financial Services Complaints Ltd (FSCL), a service that deals with complaints that financial services firms cannot resolve with their clients.

FSCL was told that in 2020, the woman had hit trouble paying her monthly premiums and cancelled her policies in June that year. In September, she told the broker she could not afford the premiums so said she would not reinstate the policies.

The broker did not update its online portal to note the policies had been cancelled, and she was not locked out.

The woman claimed that she then said, at some point later, that she wanted the policies reinstated. She also logged into the portal several times over the next few years and updated her contact details. When she did so, she saw that the policies were still listed as current. She received marketing emails from the broker.

In May this year she was diagnosed with a brain tumour and had to have six weeks off work. She contacted her broker to ask whether the policies were still in place and was told they were not.

The broker asked the insurer to reinstate them but was refused.

The woman said it was the broker’s fault she did not have the policies in place, and she was sure she had asked for them to be reinstated. She said she was misled because the broker’s online portal made it look like the policies were current.

She said she paid for her insurance annually, so it was easy to miss one payment not having been made.

The broker said there was an error on the portal but it was not responsible for the lack of policies. It had no record of the woman asking for them to be reinstated.

The broker said it seemed the woman knew they were not in place because she had asked whether they were, and she had been paying the policies monthly, not annually.

FSCL investigated and said it seemed that the woman’s trauma policy would have paid out, had it been in place.

But it said there was not enough evidence that the portal not being updated to show the policies were cancelled was the reason she was not covered.

“We could appreciate that [she] was sure in her recollection that she had made that contact, but her evidence was less persuasive than the broker’s. The broker’s records were very thorough, so if [she] had asked for the policies to be reinstated, we thought there would have been a record of it. We said it was more likely than not that [she] did not contact the broker or the insurer to reinstate her policies and this was the reason she had no trauma cover in place.”

But FSCL said the broker did cause the woman some non-financial loss.

“The broker had not updated the policy status on the portal, had not locked [her] out of the portal, and had continued to send her communications indicating her policies were in place. However, against this, [she] had been previously paying her premiums monthly (not annually), meaning she could have noticed she was not paying for the policies after September 2020, and questioned this.

“We acknowledged that [her] May 2022 question to the broker about whether her policies were in place seemed to indicate she was unsure whether her policies were current. However, against this, [she] had logged into the portal several times and updated her details after September 2020, indicating she thought she had reinstated her policies.

“Also, although it appeared [she] could have reinstated her policies before she was diagnosed with the brain tumour, it was less clear that she could have afforded to reinstate.”

FSCL said the broker’s error in not updating the portal or locking her out caused her a large amount of stress.

“She discovered the error at the same time as she was diagnosed with a brain tumour, and this was very distressing. This was coupled with the fact that her tumour and surgery meant it would be extremely difficult and possibly cost-prohibitive for her to obtain life and trauma policies again the future.”

FSCL said the broker should pay its client the maximum that could be awarded for non-financial loss – $5000.

FSCL said the parties involved accepted this and the complaint was resolved.

“This case was a really unfortunate example of a consumer’s mistake in not keeping their insurance policy premium payments, and records of their insurance, up to date. In [this] case it appeared this was simply something that fell through the cracks, with devastating consequences for her. Likewise, a simple error from the broker contributed to the stress [she] suffered.

“This case also highlights the importance of good record keeping. It was because the broker’s records were so thorough that we preferred their position that [she] had not made contact to reinstate her policies.”