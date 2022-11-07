Central banks will not have the answers to fighting inflation this time

Rupert Carlyon is founder of KiwiSaver provider kōura.

OPINION: We turned into epidemiologists and health care experts in 2021, now 2022 is turning us into economists as we try and figure out what is happening with inflation and, most importantly, the cost of our mortgages. Mortgage rates have more than doubled over the past 12 months and inflation is set to persist and push higher world-wide.

Last week gave us compelling data from around the world that shows inflation will likely persist longer than we had hoped and expected. In my view, structural change will be necessary to get us back to normal. We are relying on central banks to fix the problems, but they don’t have the answers.

Inflation shows no signs of slowing on the home front

New Zealand had the first big announcement of the week when Stats NZ said unemployment remained persistently low at 3.3%.

More concerning was news that wages are starting to spiral with hourly earnings jumping 7.4%. This is despite 12 months of very aggressive interest rate rises – already significantly higher than many had believed possible 12 months ago.

Contrary to expectation, there was no sign of easing in the US

On Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve acknowledged that the US Fed “has a way to go” to get control over inflation and pushed up its expectations of peak federal funds rate to 5% - something that was unthinkable six months ago.

UK central bank predicts a dark and long recession is on the way

The most spectacular announcement came out of the UK on Friday, with the Bank of England releasing a slightly strange forecast announcing that “if market interest rates are achieved” (interest rates in the UK were forecast to hit 5.25%) the UK would end up with the longest recession since World War 1. This was a clear signal that the BOE’s focus is now moving to fighting recession rather than inflation.

123RF Central banks around the world are fighting inflation.

Once touted as a bastion of stability, Australia is now falling in line with the pack

The Reserve Bank of Australia on Friday released its monetary policy statement predicting that wages and inflation are rising faster than previously expected and will not return to within its target 2% and 3% bound until the end of 2024.

This news upending the theory that the Australian economy had been somewhat insulated from the rapid rise in inflation.

What’s to blame?

The story is the same around the world with inflation significantly higher than expected. Politicians and central bankers are quick to blame Covid supply chain disruptions and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as the culprits causing this bout of inflation but, unfortunately, they are entirely missing the point.

These two issues were the straws that broke the camel’s back, the world economy was already running red-hot fuelled by ultra-low interest rates, cheap energy and importantly falling labour costs.

A debt-fuelled binge

Post-global financial crisis, interest rates have been materially below long-term norms with benchmark interest rates averaging about 2% versus the longer-term average of 4% to 5%.

This has resulted in a spectacular creation of wealth driven by higher borrowing at very low interest rates. Global debt has grown from 280% of GDP all the way up to 351% of GDP since 2007 helping household wealth in the US to grow from 700% of GDP all the way up to 1400% of GDP.

The global workforce has finally started to shrink, an ageing population and desire for work-life balance will continue to hurt growth

Over the past 50 years, we have seen a material reduction in labour costs because of sky-high population (and immigration) growth, increasing workforce participation with women entering the workforce and globalisation of supply chains moving production to the lowest cost destinations. Unfortunately, those days are over, we have seen falling workforce participation rates over the last few years due to ageing populations and an increased recognition that there is more to life than work.

Most significantly the global population is expected to peak in the next 10 to 20 years and we will see some material population falls in some countries, China’s population is expected to fall from 1.4 billion down to 1 billion over the next 40 years with a significant share of those people being of retirement age.

The spread of the ‘zombie company’

Cheap debt and cheap labour has driven the rise of the “zombie company”, companies that consistently deliver poor returns on the assets that they employ and rely on very low-cost labour to survive. Rather than being incentivised to improve efficiency and find better ways of doing things companies have instead focused on moving production to lower-cost destinations and financial structuring to take advantage of cheap debt.

Governments debt has run too high

The private sector is not alone in this push with governments running a similar model. Government deficits are now the norm and critical public services – healthcare, public transport and education, to name a few – continue to be delivered by pushing down wages in real terms rather than investing in the infrastructure and productivity gains to materially improve the answers.

What does this all mean?

Unfortunately, central banks are not the answer to our current sky-high inflation. Over the past 15 years central banks have been asked to do the heavy lifting to deliver economic stability. The only tool they have at their disposal is interest rates which is a blunt tool that can control consumer demand but does not address any of the underlying issues.

It’s time for Government to pick up the reigns and thing long term

The global economy needs to go through a transition and reduce our reliance on low-cost labour, interest rates and energy. This needs to be driven by Government policy acknowledging these issues and being brave enough to make tough longer-term decisions rather than simply encouraging more low-cost labour and expect central banks to deliver a smooth and painless economic cycle. It’s time for long-term strategic thinking rather than the constant short-term sugar hits such as student debt relief or cost-of-living payments.

The transition will be painful but without it, I expect we will spend the next few years lurching from economic crisis to economic crisis.