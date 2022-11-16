'Time for a tax-free threshold': Should we give low-income earners a break?

Kiwis share how they're making money stretch further in the midst of a cost of living crisis.

As inflation puts pressure on many households, and the Government reports its books are in better shape than expected, more questions have been asked about the current tax settings.

Rising wages push more people into higher tax brackets, meaning they pay more tax, even if any real effect of those increases is removed by the rising cost of living.

That has prompted some people to call for a tax-free threshold, under which a certain amount of income would not be subject to any tax.

In Australia, income up to A$18,200 (NZ$19,951) a year is not taxed. In France, people can earn up to €10,225 (NZ$17,267) without tax. In the UK, a “personal allowance” means that people can earn £12,570 (NZ$24,203) a year before they start paying income tax.

But in New Zealand, tax is applied from the first dollar, first at 10.5% and then lifting as annual income passes each tax bracket.

Tax expert Terry Baucher said he thought it was time for a tax-free threshold. “It is something that the system probably needs, but it is expensive.”

A $14,000 tax-free threshold would give workers an extra $1470 a year but would cost $4.7 billion.

Baucher said it would probably need to happen in conjunction with a review of the current tax thresholds and rates. He said the high rates currently applied to middle-income earners were a problem.

Another way to recover some of the cost of a tax-free threshold would be to broaden the scope of the tax base into capital taxation, he said.

CTU economist Craig Renney said a taxfree threshold would encourage low-income people into work. “If you are on a low income a tax-free threshold encourages you to take an extra hour of work or little bits of work because you lose very little in tax.”

He said it was also much simpler to administer than Working for Families or tax credit systems, as a way to help lower-income people.

“The challenge is that it treats people equally but not equitably… it’s fiendishly expensive because of the nature of everyone getting it. If you had spare billions is this where you would want to spend it?”

While a tax-free threshold would be of most significant help to low-income earners, it would benefit everyone with any level of income. Tax Working Group modelling showed that a significant portion of the benefit would also go to secondary income-earners in high-income households. That group still recommended a $5000 taxfree threshold, which would give a tax cut of about $10 a week.

Deloitte tax partner Robyn Walker said a better starting point was to consider what people wanted to achieve with a tax-free threshold.

“It’s probably worth assessing what it is the problem that people are trying to solve from having a tax-free threshold. If it relates to the ‘cost of living’, then it probably makes more sense to consider other levers to target relief towards those who need it most.

“If there was an alternative option which targeted lower income earners, such as a low income earner rebate or increased Working for Families payments, then that would allow more relief to be delivered to where it will have the most impact.”

Renney said it was an attractive option because “everyone can get their heads around it” but if it were implemented, the threshold change could not happen by itself.

It would probably need other tax changes so high-income earners did not benefit, he said.

“That’s probably the most equitable way of doing it. But if people are thinking about it in response to the cost of living criss, it’s not going ot make any more fuel available, it doesn’t make building materials any cheaper, it’s not going to build any more houses - we still need to tackle those issues as well as giving people more money."

ANZ senior economist Miles Workman said there would also be an impact on inflation from such an adjustment.

“Tax relief is economic stimulus that adds to the inflation impulse, potentially necessitating even more aggressive action from the Reserve Bank. In this environment, any tax changes would need to be thoroughly thought through so they don’t add further fuel to the inflation fire.”

He said the Govenrment should address the cause of inflation – that the economy had run out of resource to keep up with demand – rather than trying to temporarily mitigate the symptoms.

“Looking beyond the current business cycle, it’s also important to consider some of the longer-run challenges future governments are expected to face, such as the cost of an ageing population and climate change. Both of which are expected to put additional pressure on government expenditure. Handing out tax cuts today may make it harder than otherwise for future governments to deal with these issues tomorrow, requiring sharper-than-otherwise adjustments in taxes and/or government ”