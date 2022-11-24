Reserve Bank statement shows 'things are worse than we thought'

If you thought things might have been improving, Wednesday’s monetary policy statement would have been a sharp shock, one economist says.

While most people are aware inflation is persistently hot and labour supply issues remain a major problem for many businesses, the data released with the latest official cash rate painted a worse picture of what lies ahead than some might have expected.

Household spending has proved more resilient than many predicted, and tourism has returned more strongly.

While that is normally good news, it means the Reserve Bank has to work even harder to get inflation back down from more than 7% to its target band of 1% to 3%.

The Reserve Bank raised the official cash rate by 75 basis points, to 4.25%. It now predicts it will peak at 5.5%, although some economists say it may need to reach 5.75%.

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr said New Zealand would go through four quarters of recession, starting next year, as the central bank battled to take the heat out of rising prices.

It would start in June 2023, when the economy would contract by 0.5%, the Reserve Bank said, and the peak-to-trough decline in gross domestic product was expected to be about 1%.

Its efforts were likely to push unemployment to a peak of 5.7%, it predicted, up from its last prediction of 5%.

Infometrics economist Brad Olsen said the statement on Wednesday indicated it was more likely the economy was headed for a hard landing than the soft one some had hoped for.

“At the start of October people were thinking maybe things have turned a corner, maybe we’re in a better position. This statement and the recent data show we’re not done yet.”

He said while “no-one wants” a recession, the Reserve Bank was willing to sacrifice a substantial amount of economic growth to achieve its inflation goals.

Sharon Zollner, chief economist at ANZ, said this week’s statement gave the clear message that the Reserve Bank had accepted a recession was needed to get demand under control and put an end to a wage-price spiral that could keep pushing inflation up.

“The hope that we could land the Boeing 747 on a postage stamp has gone out the window.”

She said it was still likely to be a “bumpy landing” rather than a very hard one.

If inflation was not brought under control it could eventually lead to a 90s-style recession with unemployment in double-digit percents. “If we can get on top of it with a shallow recession, we've not done badly.”

Miles Workman, a senior economist at ANZ, said the Reserve Bank’s forecasts were weaker than he was expecting.

“But if a shallow recession is the cost of putting the economy on a sustainable growth path then it’s probably one worth paying. Failing to get on top of inflation would not only add to boom-bust risks – that is, a much deeper recession at some point down the track, but it would also put the Reserve Bank’s inflation-targeting credibility at risk.

“If they lost that, monetary policy would have to work even harder to get inflation down. The higher interest rate outlook certainly adds downside risk to our GDP and house price forecast, but it also gives us more confidence that inflation will slow.”

CTU economist Craig Renney said, while the world was set to go through a difficult period, New Zealand was well-placed.

“If you had to start from anywhere, starting from where New Zealand is, is probably better than where the US, UK, Europe or even Australia is. Unemployment is low, inflation despite being high is relatively lower than many comparable jurisdictions… our economy is 5% larger than when Covid struck.

“If we were doing this in the UK their inflation is in double digits and unemployment is forecast to increase rapidly. This is going to feel really uncomfortable, but other people are feeling more uncomfortable.”

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said, as a trading nation, New Zealand was affected by what happened overseas.

“Global growth forecasts continue to deteriorate, and the IMF is expecting economies either to be in recession or be in conditions that feel as if they are next year.

“We know this is a tough time for Kiwis who are experiencing cost of living pressures and rising interest rates. New Zealand is well-placed in a challenging global environment.”

Zollner said she expected debate about whether the Reserve Bank was doing too much to become fiercer over the rest of this year. The bank had kept monetary policy loose for too long and it was possible it was overdoing it with the tightening.

”Time will tell whether they've got it right.”