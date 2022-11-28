Four measures that will indicate inflation is softening

The Reserve Bank is calling for people to spend less to curb inflation.

Inflation is the problem that won’t go away for the Reserve Bank.

It warned last week that the official cash rate was likely to go higher than it initially expected as it tried to get prices rises back under control – and its efforts were likely to push the country into a recession by the middle of next year.

Governor Adrian Orr then said if households could cut some of their spending and take the heat out of inflation, it might reduce the force with which the Reserve Bank had to push back.

Black Friday spending data seemed to show the message had possibly been heard but how will we know whether inflation is really improving, aside from the official numbers from Stats NZ?

Inflation expectations

Inflation expectations are what the public – households and businesses - think is going to happen.

Reserve Bank data last month showed that in its survey, on average, inflation expectations had increased slightly to 5.08% for the coming year, up 22 basis points from 4.86% last quarter. Two-year-ahead inflation expectations increased to 3.62%, 55 basis points higher than September 2022 figure of 3.07%, and 33 basis points higher than the 3.29% figure in June 2022.

Brad Olsen, an economist at Infometrics, said that was the highest two-year ahead inflation figure since 1991.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Adrian Orr says he’s deliberately engineering an inflation – the economy is expected to shrink 1% in the year to the middle of 2024.

“The expectations of inflation are important because those intentions will inform reality. If households and businesses think inflation will be high they will buy like that, buy more and cause inflation to be high. If they’re not thinking it will be quite as intense it will come back.”

ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner said these expectations had now taken on even more importance in the Reserve Bank’s decision-making,

“They now feed directly into the Reserve Bank’s estimate of the neutral nominal official cash rate. When it is trying to gauge whether its foot is on the brake or not, that’s what it will look at.”

That neutral cash rate is the level that the Reserve Bank decides has no influence on the economy, a rate below that is likely to encourage spending, and above may cause restraint.

The short-run nominal rate is adjusted to account for domestic inflation expectations.

“Last week they decided their foot hadn’t been on the brake all this time, it was just easing off the accelerator. Inflation expectations have always been important but now we can quantify how important,” Zollner said.

Pricing intentions

What businesses expect to do with their prices is another key part of the picture.

ANZ’s business outlook survey includes a measure of pricing intentions. Zollner said this was a “gold standard” measure of what was happening – if businesses expected prices to rise, it was likely inflation was not under control.

The latest survey in October showed that pressure was only easing slowly. Pricing intentions eased by three points to a net 65% of firms intending to raise their prices int he next three months.

That was still “far higher” than normal, ANZ said. The average price increase did not decline.

Another update is due from ANZ this week.

LAWRENCE SMITH Sharon Zollner says pricing intentions are a ‘gold standard’ for the probably future track of inflation.

Unemployment

If unemployment starts to lift, that is a sign of more slack in the economy and potentially less inflationary pressure.

“We’ve got to bre realistic it’s a pretty challenging tradeoff we’ve got to make here,” Olsen said.

“Realistically it’s not because unemployment itself will being inflation down but if businesses are starting to shed jobs or not bringing on as many people it indicates their own sales are unlikely to be going fantastically.”

Business costs

When businesses are complaining of rising costs, it is unlikely that inflation is under control.

“There’s still emails flying around business construction firms saying next week prices are going up another 5%,” Olsen said. “That doesn’t bode well for inflation coming back.”

He said things like Retail NZ’s reporting also indicated that businesses were expecting to put their prices up. “When those figures start to turn around again we can think things are maybe going to soften back.”

He said it could take some time before the pressure seemed to really be coming off.

“One of the worries we have about inflation remaining persistently high is because of how long it’s taken for some of those pressures to roll through.”

A number of businesses were still reporting that their shipping costs had only just gone up recently, as a flow on effect of fuel costs increasing earlier in the year, he said. “It takes time for those contracts to reset.”

In October, there were 9000 grocery items that had a cost increase from their supplier to the supermarket. That was five times higher than pre-pandemic, Olsen said. “We got more increases in October than any other month despite inflation being high in those other months – it suggests there’s still some rear guard action to come.”