Ask a mortgage broker: Can KiwiSaver help us if we hit home loan trouble?

Departing Labour MP Trevor Mallard shares a "leftfield" idea about how KiwiSaver accounts could be used to help stop home loan repayments from increasing.

Glen McLeod is director of Edge Mortgages. He will answer readers’ questions about home loans, whether you are a first-timer just getting into the market or someone who already has a loan and is wondering about the best way to manage it. If you have a query, email susan.edmunds@stuff.co.nz

Is it possible to use money we have in KiwiSaver to help us meet our mortgage payments if we get into trouble with higher rates?

The simple answer is yes it is possible – but it comes with a huge number of strings attached. For those that are suffering financial hardship the Inland Revenue says the following:

You need to contact your scheme provider for the correct form to complete to make a hardship withdrawal. To withdraw savings you will need to provide evidence you are suffering significant financial hardship. If your application is accepted you can only withdraw your and your employer’s contributions.

Significant financial hardship includes when you:

cannot meet minimum living expenses

cannot pay the mortgage on the home you live in, and your mortgage provider is seeking to enforce the mortgage

need to modify your home to meet your special needs or those of a dependent family member

need to pay for medical treatment for yourself or a dependent family member

have a serious illness

need to pay funeral costs of a dependent family member.

There is also the option of suspending making you KiwiSaver payments for up to 12 months. All employees who have contributed and been a member for 12 months or more can have a savings suspension for three months to one year. You do not need to give a reason and you can have as many savings suspensions as you want. You can take them back-to-back.

Generally, you need to be in real trouble, not just tapping into KiwiSaver to help make your regular payments – as a number of people have found when they tried to make a withdrawal to pay off debt.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Glen McLeod says people should get financial advice.

This decision is one that may best be made with the help of a financial adviser.

In the case of KiwiSaver you may need to speak to a financial adviser that specialises in KiwiSaver to understand the consequences of taking this action, on your long-term situation.

It would also be good to talk to your mortgage adviser about your overall budget and other options that may be available to assist.

These could be:

Extending your loan term back out to 30 years to reduce repayments

Checking the interest rates you're paying

Consolidating any short-term debt

Looking at your current spending to see where money can be saved

Checking your utility providers are the best to suit your needs e.g. power, Internet provider

It is better to reach out sooner rather than later to discuss your situation. You will not be alone worrying about interest rate increases, the majority of people in our communities are feeling the pressure. Your financial advisers are there to help you work through not only the good times but the tough times.