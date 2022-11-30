Property investors ready to 'have some fun': Hunting discounts, banking strong yields

Property investor Nichole Lewis lost almost her entire property portfolio in the GFC, and says many investors today have made the same mistakes she did back in 2008.

Property investors who say they are looking for opportunities in a falling housing market say they “could be in for some fun” next year.

House prices slid just over 8% in the year to October and are down about 12% from their peak. They are predicted to slump to about 20% down in nominal terms – or just over 32% once adjusted for wages.

In September, 20% of all sales went to mortgaged investors. That is below the typical average of 24%, according to property research firm Corelogic.

Economist Tony Alexander said his recent survey of real estate agents showed investors “running for the hills” since last week’s official cash rate announcement and Reserve Bank warnings of a recession.

But experienced investors say they are still seeing opportunities, and they could increase over the coming year.

READ MORE:

* Mega landlord who bought 20 homes in a year says those days are over

* Investors change strategy to cope with new rules

* Property investor braces for extra $45,000 tax bill



Wellington-based investor Steve Goodey said he had changed his strategy in line with a softer housing market and rising interest rates.

“I’ve stopped purchasing stuff to renovate and sell straight away. That strategy is a bit old and deflated. I’m buying more new build stuff at the moment, because I can.”

He said, in the last week, he had backed out of buying three new properties that he had signed up to.

He triggered the sunset clauses in the agreements, which allow the developer or buyer to back out if the development has not progressed sufficiently, and claimed back his deposits.

“We are past the point where we can expect new builds to go up in value between buying them and settling. Now it’s possible that in the middle of next year we could be buying better deals than we are buying now. That’s an important tipping point. That $110,000 I got back from the ones I bought last year that haven’t started yet – by the middle of next year I could use that to buy some really good bargain stuff that’s already built as a new build.”

He said he was looking for new build properties because interest on their loans could still be used to reduce income for tax purposes, and loan-to-value restrictions did not apply.

Supplied Steve Goodey says new build properties offer an opportunity.

“It probably won’t be cashflow positive or even neutral but it will be brand new. I’m probably buying that in Auckland at the moment even though I live in Wellington because Auckland wakes up first.”

He said some developers who had already committed to developing sites could hit trouble next year.

Sites that had been cleared and had the foundations ready were probably going to sell for about $100,000 less per property once developed than they had at the peak, he said.

“Some of these guys still have another 100 sites that still have the original old house on it with the old lady living in it still. They’ve either settled or committed to purchase and they have to settle or lose their deposit. They can’t just hold those because they won’t cover themselves. They really have to develop them.

“Some of those developers are sweating a bit. The OCR went up, interest rates are now at 7%, test rates at 8.5% - if early next year the stress rate is 9.5% a lot of people who bought them last year are going to go to the bank and have them go ‘actually no we can’t lend you this money’ because they have to use the stress rate across the entire portfolio.

“Those people are going to go ‘I paid a $80,000 but it’s worth less than what I paid for it, even if I do settle I’ll lose money, stuff you guys I’m doing a runner’. At that point you might be able to buy a property that was worth $800,000 last year for $600,000 now if you’re cashed up and ready to go.”

He said people who could be “countercyclical" and buy when others were not could “be in for some fun”.

”You don’t want to be predatory about it or nasty, but if you’re ready, you can see it coming.”

Supplied Riyaan Mohamed says he now owns 10 properties.

Young investor Riyaan Mohamed, who said he had bought four properties by the time he was 25, has now expanded his portfolio to 10, with one still to settle.

He said he was not worried about interest rates rising because it was an opportunity to buy things cheaper.

He had bought two properties in Christchurch late last year for $450,000 and $530,000 and two this year for about $700,000.

Graeme Fowler, the author of 20 Rental Properties in One Year, said he had always stuck with a buy and hold strategy.

“This means buying with an approximately 20% deposit and holding the properties long term,” he said.

“I have also done a lot of trading as well as renovations and selling on again. There have been hundreds of these trading type transactions over the last 25 years.”

He said the 20 properties he wrote about in his book had been intended to be part of an overall portfolio that would eventually be paid off and provide income.

Stuff Graeme Fowler wrote a book about buying 20 properties in a year.

“My plan however has now changed because of so many uncertainties with residential investing including interest rates and government changes. So now my plan is to sell these 20 properties in a couple of years time and pay off all the mortgages on my residential and commercial properties, and then have no debt. I will still then have around 25 residential properties as well as around $15 million worth of commercial property, which I have been focusing more on in the last three years.

“The income from the commercial and residential properties (as of today) would be over $100,000 per month after paying rates, insurance and property management fees. I may then look to buy further commercial properties, but very unlikely any more residential.”

Another investor, Matthew Ryan, said he was still buying, but was looking for properties that offered better cash flow. Where before he might have looked at something that yielded 5% or 6%, he now wanted 8% or 9%.

The yield is a measure of rental income compared to purchase price.

“There’s an old adage among investors that is cash is king - at the moment the catchphrase is cash flow is king. Banks are increasingly looking not just at the asset but the amount of money that can be derived from the asset. All investors are buying on higher yields than they were.”

He said investors had been significantly deterred by the Government’s move to stop them being able to claim interest costs on existing properties. If the National Party won the next election and reversed that, it would entice more investors back in, he said.

“I always time in the market is more important than timing. I’m buying at the moment but it may well go down – it’s all a bit immaterial unless you need to cash up. There’s always a propensity for people to go ‘I won’t buy now, the market is supposed to get worse’. But nobody knows where the bottom of the market is. If something makes sense you should jump on it now.”

ASB chief economist Nick Tuffley said investors generally would probably be more confident when it was clear that interest rates had peaked, and agreed that the election outcome next year would be another potential factor.

“This period of time when prices are going down does create some opportunities for those who are quite prepared to take a risk in going against the grain of general caution and anxiety. You do see that at times in these downturns, people who do have a lot of financial resources can see these conditions as a good buying opportunity.”