Family questions $88k break fee on reverse mortgage repayment

Bank, insurer, lender, broker or adviser done you wrong? Complain to one of the four official financial services complaints services.

A man who sold his house to move into a rest home complained after he was charged an $88,000 break fee to close off his equity release loan early.

He took his complaint to Financial Services Complaints (FSCL), which deals with complaints between financial service providers and clients, which cannot be resolved directly.

The man had initially taken out an equity release loan, also known as a reverse equity loan or reverse mortgage, in 2008.

He and his wife borrowed $109,350 against their home, with an interest rate of 11.19%. They understood the loan would remain in place until they both died or sold the house.

READ MORE:

* New home loan rules making some people to turn to second-tier lenders

* Here's how you might be able to keep on top of your home loan

* Bank mortgage 'specials' not so special



The woman died in 2017 and towards the start of this year, the man’s family became concerned about his health and he decided to sell the house and move to a rest home.

A doctor agreed he would benefit from living in an independent living unit but his health deteriorated and he moved into the hospital care wing of the rest home 10 days after shifting in.

When his lawyer received the settlement amount from the reverse mortgage lender after the house was sold, it included a break fee of $88,000 on top of $500,000 needed to repay the original loan and interest.

The lender said the man had repaid the loan “voluntarily” and a fixed-rate break fee was payable.

Stuff An elderly man was charged $88,000 when he repaid his reverse mortgage to move into a rest home.

The lender said the loan agreement the couple signed in 2008 stated that the break fee would apply if a loan was voluntarily repaid. “Voluntary” repayment would include situations where a borrower moved into an independent living unit at a rest home.

It was only if both borrowers died or moved into long-term care in a hospital situation that the break fee would not apply.

Although the man was by that stage in hospital care and the fixed rate break costs would not apply, at the time he repaid the loan the lender considered the repayment voluntary.

FSCL said while the lender’s decision was technically correct, it was “rather arbitrary”.

If he had waited 10 days before repaying the loan he would not have been charged the $88,000 fee. He died a short time later.

On reconsideration the lender agreed, without any admission of fault, to refund the $88,000 fixed rate break fee to his estate.

“Before entering into a reverse equity loan, a borrower must take legal advice. Although the lawyer should have explained the terms of the loan, when it actually comes time to repay, memories might have faded, and the amount required to settle the loan may seem large,” FSCL said in a case note.

“On this occasion the circumstances allowed the lender to make an acceptable offer, but if [he] had simply downsized his home and continued to live independently the lender might have been entitled to charge the fixed rate break fee.”

Kelly Hodel/Stuff The loan cost $500,000 to repay, plus the break fee.

Katrina Shanks, chief executive of Financial Advice NZ, said break fees were normal but the conditions could change from lender to lender.

“When dealing with elderly people their circumstances can change rapidly and they need to ensure the terms of the loan are understood before they make any life-changing decisions.”

Heartland and SBS are the two main providers of reverse mortgages.

A spokeswoman for SBS said break fees would have only been charged on reverse mortgages with a fixed interest rate when that rate was broken. But she said all reverse mortgages were now on floating rates. Heartland said it did not charge any break fee to repay a loan.