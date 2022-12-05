Some whole towns have lower median income than thousands of other suburbs, data shows

Almost 30 suburbs have median household income of at least $150,000.

New Zealand’s highest-income households cluster in suburbs around the country to a greater extent than those on lower incomes, Stats NZ data shows.

It has provided data showing the income breakdown for more than 2000 suburbs around the country.

Top of the income list are places like Lake Hayes, near Queenstown, Karori East, Khandallah, Remuera and Glendowie North, where households have a median annual income of at least $150,000.

Bottom of the list are places like Oamaru central, Levin, Gore and parts of Dunedin.

Infometrics economist Brad Olsen said there were a few factors driving income differences.

“First and foremost is what sort of jobs people have, or what jobs they don’t have. Related to that is effectively, like attracts like,” he said.

“When you see some suburbs that start to gain a certain status and seen to be where people who are wealthier and earning more live, more people start to flock there, partly because they can afford it and partly for the status they think it affords. Whether or not it does is a completely different question.”

Of the roughly 2000 suburbs that Stats NZ includes in its data, 28 had a median household income of at least $150,000 in 2018. That was the highest household income band captured.

Olsen said 16% of all New Zealand households were bringing in $150,000 or more. But in those 28 top-earning suburbs, no fewer than 43% were in any area.

“The four key suburbs of Remuera all have more than 50% of households in that suburb earning more than $150,000 a year.

“At the other end, you might expect big concentrations in areas with smaller or lower median household incomes, but apart from Kawerau Industrial, which is only 30 households total, the numbers aren’t quite the same.”

Olsen said Bathgate Park in Dunedin was the first substantial lower-income area, with a median household income of $26,600.

“Interestingly, the proportion of households with $20,000 or less in household income is only 24%.”

He said many of the lower-earning areas seemed to be suburbs with a lot of student housing.

“Buller with an average of $40,600 – that’s tiny relative to the median national figure of $75,700. It means if you rank all the areas together, Buller ranks lower than about 2000 odd suburbs, as an entire district.”

He said some of those lower-income areas could have a lower cost of living, and cheaper house prices, so the difference in lifestyle was not as stark.

Economist Shamubeel Eaqub said people were attracted to things like a good location, views, schools and access to things like a beach.

“The richest can afford to live in those places and can lobby to increase them further. Poorer people of course don’t have those choices.”

He said older people would often show up as low income even if they had accumulated significant wealth.