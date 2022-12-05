Reserve Bank 'at risk of going too far', Kiwibank economist says

The Reserve Bank is hitting New Zealand’s economy harder than its counterparts in other countries, and it could be doing too much, Kiwibank’s chief economist says.

Jarrod Kerr said the Reserve Bank was out of step with other central banks around the world, which were taking a more cautious approach to their battle with inflation.

The Reserve Bank implemented a record 75 basis point increase in its most recent review of the official cash rate (OCR), and signalled more increases to come in the new year. In contrast, others were showing signs of easing their pace of tightening.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is due to announce its latest decision tomorrow but had already forecast a slower rate of increase. In the US a peak in interest rates is expected to be signalled soon.

Kerr said there was a risk to New Zealand if the Reserve Bank was attacking inflation too hard.

“That’s the question we’ll be asking ourselves next year. The central bank’s point of view is one that they have to get inflation down at whatever cost. I think that ‘whatever cost’ is coming through now. The traction they’ve had in their tightening so far is quite evident and I think they risk doing too much.

“I think that we are at a point now where we should be watching and seeing the impact that’s coming through. A lot of Kiwi households find themselves in a situation where their interest rates are more than doubling. That’s going to come through in the data. I would be a lot more cautious if I was the Reserve Bank.”

He said while another OCR increase in February was “maybe” needed, he thought an increase to 4.75% or 5% was “more than enough” – not the 5.5% that the Reserve Bank has said it expects to be its peak.

Stuff Jarrod Kerr says the Reserve Bank is aiming too high with official cash rate increases.

“I think we might see the Reserve Bank go a step too far. I think that we are at a point now where we should be watching and seeing the impact that’s coming.

“I think the central banks will win the war on inflation they have to they’ll just keep tightening until they do. I do think we are already seeing signs of inflationary pressure easing. Inflation would be a lot lower if we were talking this time next year.”

The projected track for interest rates has pushed the New Zealand dollar up.

Kerr said that could be seen as good news.

“Although a higher Kiwi dollar makes our exports (including tourism) more expensive, our imports become cheaper. Half of the 7% inflation experienced in New Zealand has come from offshore. The recent strength in the Kiwi dollar puts some downward pressure on imported inflation. And most of the forecast decline in inflation over the next year is expected to come through the tradables (imported inflation) side. We expect the strength in the Kiwi dollar to persist into next year. A run towards, and potentially through, US65c is likely. Other central banks are slowing their pace of monetary tightening, and the Reserve Bank will remain a standout for now.”