BNZ lifts home loan interest rates to more than 7.7%

BNZ is the latest bank to lift mortgage rates.

BNZ is increasing its variable home loan rates, to nearly 8%.

The bank said on Monday it was lifting its standard, Fly Buys, TotalMoney, Motgage One and Rapid Repay variable loans to 7.74%.

They are currently 7.29%.

Interest rates have been rising steadily this year, and picked up again after the Reserve Bank lifted the official cash rate by 75 basis points.

Governor Adrian Orr signalled that it might take more effort to get inflation under control than initially forecast, and that the rate might need to peak at 5.5%.

Some economists said it could need to go even higher before inflation returned to a rate that the central bank could be comfortable with.

At a rate of 7.74%, a $500,000 mortgage would cost $1741 a fortnight, compared to $1094 on a rate of 3%.

Last week, Westpac said its special rates would all rise by 50bps, except for the four-year rate, which lifts by 40bps.

That took the special rates to 6.49% for a one-year rate through to 6.79% for five years.

ANZ said its home loan fixed rates would increase by 55bps, except for four- and five-year terms, which increased by 35bps.

That meant fixed home loans would range from 6.54% on a one-year special through to 7.64% on a five-year standard rate.