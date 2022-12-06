Reserve Bank's engineered recession 'could turn into economic accident'

The Reserve Bank’s forecast recession could easily turn into another economic accident, Kiwibank’s economists say.

They have updated their forecasts in line with the more pessimistic approach taken by the Reserve Bank in its most recent official cash rate (OCR) update.

The central bank said it expected the official cash rate to need to peak higher to bring inflation under control, and for the country to go through a year-long recession, starting in the second quarter of next year.

Kiwibank’s economists, chief economist Jarrod Kerr, senior economist Jeremy Couchman and economist Mary Jo Vergara, said the Reserve Bank was “hell-bent” on forcing inflation back down into its target band.

READ MORE:

* OCR hike has had 'immediate, negative' effect on market, survey shows

* The Treasury will delay Government's return to surplus by another year, ANZ tips

* 'As busy as we've ever been' but worried about a recession



ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Adrian Orr and the Reserve Bank are ‘hell-bent’ on getting inflation down, Kiwibank says.

“And fair enough, its credibility as an inflation-fighter is being tested.”

But they said there was a risk that central banks could “over tighten” and the Reserve Bank was already out of step with its international peers, with its stated intention to continue with hikes even after others started to ease off.

“And these rate rises are coming at a time when bank funding costs are set to rise. We find ourselves factoring in what the Reserve Bank is doggedly determined to deliver, and it is likely to be too much. We’re worried about the impact on Kiwi households and businesses.

“The Reserve Bank’s forecast recession could easily turn into another economic accident. First there was too much easing, and now there is too much tightening,” Kerr, Couchman and Vergara said.

STUFF CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall describes some of the things that could make the property market downturn worse. (Video first published on November 1, 2022)

They said while they thought the OCR should peak at 5%, it was likely to peak at 5.5% in April.

“Rates cuts will follow, eventually. We expect global interest rate markets to factor in a rate cutting cycle with greater conviction in 2023. And we expect the Reserve Bank will be in a position to begin easing financial conditions by the end of next year. We forecast Reserve Bank rate cuts to commence in November – if not earlier, taking the cash rate back down to 3.75% by the end of 2024.”

They said, with the Reserve Bank openly engineering a recession, interest rates were set to reduce demand to better meet constrained supply.

“For households late to the property boom of 2021, rising mortgage rates means that debt servicing costs are set to more than double. Around 20% of mortgages are re-fixing heading into 2023, and another 50% over the coming year.

“Many mortgage holders will be moving from a 2% to 2.5% rate to 6% to 7%. That’s a few thousand dollars more in monthly mortgage payments. A triple threat of high living costs, rising interest rates and falling house prices will reduce households’ discretionary spending. We are starting to see a softening in spending already. Our spending tracker showed a third of the categories we monitor dropped in the volume of transactions made over the September quarter; and all were concentrated within discretionary spending. We expect this to continue.”

House prices were likely to be 13% lower in the last quarter of this year compared to a year earlier, and to fall to a trough of 21% lower than their peak before plateauing, they said. That would take them back to where they were in late 2020.