Why does no one get it right when forecasting house prices?

A year-on-year house price fall is likely to have wiped out the last year of capital gains for many buyers.

A run of unprecedented events has led to forecasts of house price inflation being wildly wrong - in both directions - in recent years, economists say.

As Covid-19 hit New Zealand, economist predicted that house prices would fall significantly. Instead they rose by as much as 40%.

Then, they predicted that house prices might slow or drop a little over this year, but instead they have fallen by the largest amount in decades, in real terms.

In November 2021, ANZ forecast weaker than average house price growth before it picked up again in 2023. In March, it predicted a 10% fall in the year to December. Last month, it said house prices would fall by 32% when adjusted for wage inflation, from peak to trough.

Last December, ASB predicted a cumulative fall of about 4% through the second half of this year.

In August 2021, the Reserve Bank expected house price inflation to ease but did not forecast a fall of more than 5%. Now, it expects 20%.

In May 2020, it assumed that house prices would decline by around 9% by the end of that year.

Economist Shamubeel Eaqub said all forecasts were wrong. "Usually in magnitude, but also in direction at critical points in time. The problem is using these forecasts with any degree of confidence. Rather than understanding that it is simply one scenario to plan how you might move the levers or make choices available to you.

"Forecasts are a planning tool, that should be used with much humility and an assumption that they will be wrong. Bottom line: it’s not a sprinkle of salt that you need, but sacks.”

Kathryn George/Stuff

Infometrics economist Brad Olsen said the chaotic pattern of predictions in recent years showed the large amount of change and disruption that had been happening, and the rapid pace.

"It's not just one source or person who flubbed it. It speaks to everyone looking at the same information and coming up with the same explanation."

He said it had been expected that house prices would fall through 2020 because people expected unemployment to lift. Instead, the labour market was much stronger than anyone expected, interest rates dropped more than predicted and the wage subsidy scheme was more supportive than anticipated.

Now, the challenge was inflation, which had remained stronger than many people expected and forecasters had to understand what shifts in monetary policy would be needed to get it under control.

"Everyone has nearly doubled their peak interest rate expectations in the last six months. It shows how challenging it is to see where the end point is."

He said, a year ago, the thought of an official cash rate of 4.25% by now would be "nowhere near on the cards". "It highlights how disruptive this period has been."

His analysis of recent forecasts shows that almost all underestimated how high house prices would be in March 2022, although monetary policy statements from 2021 overestimated the price by more than $100,000.

ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner said the bank’s changing house price forecasts were driven by its revisions to its official cash rate forecasts.

“Our forecasts for the OCR have been steadily revising up and the corollary of that is that we’re steadily revising down how low house prices will go.”

Stuff The difference between predictions and reality, compiled by Brad Olsen at Infometrics.

She said the fact that interest rate forecast had been wrong was probably more concerning for homeowners than incorrect house price predictions. House price movements were generally just affecting people’s “paper wealth” while movements in interest rates affected what they had to pay.

She said her team was now thinking about what would happen next year.

“We thought last year was hard to forecast but it was all in one direction at the end of the day. Next year is the year of the turn. “

While recession was expected, there was a lot of uncertainty about the severity of it, she said, and how much inflation remained. Markets were expecting inflation to disappear when growth slowed but that was not guaranteed. “It’s unclear how entrenched inflation pressures are.”