Insurance claim rejected over visit to after-hours clinic

An insurance company has been told it was wrong to turn down a woman's travel insurance claim because she was treated at a hospital's after-hours clinic.

She purchased travel insurance in April 2017 for a trip in September.

Before she departed, she had a flare-up of a pre-existing medical condition and was told not to travel. She cancelled her trip and made an insurance claim for $3725.

But the insurer turned her down because it said she had not appropriately disclosed her condition - or that she attended a hospital in the USA in 2015 for it.

She had an earlier flare-up in 2015 and had visited an after-hours GP at a clinic within the hospital.

But she said she did not consider that would be counted in the insurance application question: “Do you have any ongoing or chronic condition that has been treated in hospital in the last 5 years?”

The insurer said she was treated at a hospital and, as such, needed to declare this during the medical pre-assessment.

She disagreed and complained to Financial Services Complaints Ltd (FSCL), an ombudsman service that deals with complaints that cannot be resolved between financial services firms and their customers. It released its decision on the case recently.

The insurer told FSCL that if the woman had indicated she had been treated at a hospital it would have asked more questions to work out whether it would cover her condition.

She had not been admitted to the hospital and was treated as an outpatient.

"The distinction between inpatient and outpatient care was critical in this claim," FSCL said.

"We found that the question about treatment implied that admission to, and treatment in, a hospital was necessary to trigger a ‘yes’ answer. In other words, the question was asking whether the applicant had received inpatient care for a condition. To hold otherwise would create an artificial distinction between outpatient care at a hospital and outpatient care provided elsewhere."

It said the question was, at the least, ambiguous.

"According to standard legal interpretation, where a term is ambiguous, the meaning that is adopted should be the meaning that works against the interests of the party who wrote the term."

FSCL told the insurer that it should accept the claim and pay her.

It agreed to this outcome.