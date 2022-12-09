Kiwibank lifts home loan rates

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall explains how house price falls are making the market more affordable for first-home buyers

Kiwibank is increasing its fixed home loan rates.

It is making changes to rates across the range of terms.

The six-month special rate increases from 5.95% to 6.5%.

A one-year special increases from 5.89% to 6.39%.

READ MORE:

* The Whole Truth: Who is to blame for high inflation?

* Crunch time: Debt servicing will cost $80 a week more by end of 2023, ASB says

* How high are mortgage interest rates really going to go?



Its two-year special rate lifts from 6.15% to 6.65% and its three-, four- and five-year special rates will all rise to 6.79%, from 6.29% and 6.39%, respectively.

The rate changes take effect on Monday.

Standard rates, for people who have equity of less than 20%, increase to 7.39% for a one-year term through to 7.69% for a longer fix.

supplied Kiwibank’s rates will rise on Monday.

Banks have been increasing rates since the Reserve Bank lifted the official cash rate by a record 75 basis points. Economists expect there could still be further for interest rates to increase.

Kiwibank had already increased its floating rates.

“The Reserve Bank will continue lifting interest rates until they have seen a clear turn in inflation,” Kiwibank chief economist Jarrod Kerr said as it announced its rate increase.

“I know the volatility in interest rates in recent years has been dramatic, but we expect interest rates to peak in the first half of 2023 as the economy cools and inflation eases.”