Ask a mortgage broker: What term should we fix for?

Glen McLeod is director of Edge Mortgages. He will answer readers’ questions about home loans, whether you are a first-timer just getting into the market or someone who already has a loan and is wondering about the best way to manage it. If you have a query, email susan.edmunds@stuff.co.nz

How do we decide what is the best term to fix for?

When it comes to re-fixing your home loan, how do you decide what is the best term to fix for? There are several answers to this, as it depends on your individual circumstance and risk tolerance.

Looking at current economic forecasts, we know the road ahead is troubled. Interest rates will continue to be pushed up by the Reserve Bank until inflation is under control. Are we in for a short, sharp period of time when rates push up and then drop back quickly? Or are we in a cycle where interest rates will peak and then slowly reduce over time? Your impression of the answer to these questions will influence your decision.

Some people may expect to receive lump sum payments from an inheritance or the sale of an asset, which may help them pay off their loans. They might want to time their fixed term around when those funds are expected to arrive.

It might be that you are thinking of selling your home and don’t want to be locked into a long-term scenario.

This doesn’t always mean you have to avoid longer fixes, though. The reality is when the interest rate market is still heading up you may be able to take a longer-term rate and break without any penalty.

There is also the ability to move interest rates from one house to another. This is called a substitution of security. This would enable you to keep your existing rates by transferring the mortgage to your new home. It does require that the sale of your existing home match up or be close to the purchase of the new home. This potentially can save you thousands of dollars in interest.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Glen McLeod says it’s a good idea to seek advice.

In this day and age, there are so many different of options available. One of the best things that you can do is contact a financial adviser that specialises in mortgages. Your adviser should understand not only what rates are doing but also your individual circumstances, along with what the economic situation is likely to be over the next couple of years.

They can advise you on the right rate to take. Your adviser’s service will likely be covered by a payment from the lender for the advice given. At that point a plan of attack can be put in place and agreed upon by both yourself and your adviser.

Currently when discussing loan terms my with clients, I am looking at a combination of rates shock protection (from further interest rate increases) and trying to provide flexibility (should interest rates peak and start to reduce). Therefore, it can work well to have a combination of part of the loan over a short to medium term (12 to 24 months) and part of the loan on longer term (36 months). It may mean that you are paying slightly more initially, however it does give you the ability to be ready should interest rates reduce.