My money secrets: David Boyle

David Boyle.

Head of sales and marketing at Mint Asset Management.

Are you a spender or a saver?

That’s a really good question. I think if I was to choose one over the other, I would be a saver. However over different stages in life I have been both. The good thing is, I’ve never got into bad debt because of my spending habits and I’ve tried to save something every payday since having paid jobs. The key is that you enjoy both along the way if you can.

Are you in KiwiSaver – if so, which fund?

It would be very hard for me not to be in KiwiSaver given all the articles I’ve written on our national savings scheme. It really is a great way to save for your retirement. I joined KiwiSaver in 2007 when it was launched and have always had a bias to growth assets like shares and property. At the moment I’m in two funds, a conservative and growth fund. The reason is they will act as my medium- and long-term investments when I finally finish work and settle into my retirement years. Hopefully that is still some time away!

What is the best thing you’ve ever spent money on?

Holidays with my family especially when they were younger. Taking them to places that they had only read about was just the best. Whether it was nationally or internationally the memories were priceless. As I’ve got older possessions are not as important as they used to be and experiences with family and friends is what I hope to invest more in the future.

What was your favourite festive purchase?

I am going to give you two experiences associated to festive purchases. The first is related to a purchase that was given to me when I was 10 from my Mum and Dad. It was a Dragster bicycle. Honestly in its day it was up there as one of the coolest bikes and well before 10 speeds and electric bikes ruled the world. Think of a laid-back Harley Davidson style bike with head rest, ape hangers, gear stick with three speeds and a speedo! So cool.

The best purchase I have ever made for the festive season was a present to myself which was a Weber barbecue the big version. Honestly it has improved my cooking immensely as long as you follow the instructions. Key is to not keep lifting the hood!

STUFF David Boyle talks about why people might not be contributing to KiwiSaver

What are your money goals for 2023?

My money goals are pretty much the same every year. Firstly I write down all my goals and financial objectives for the year ahead, keep investing for my retirement via KiwiSaver, reduce debt, and have little things to look forward to. Don’t underestimate the value of writing your goals down whether financial or personal. The best part is looking back and seeing what you have achieved. The Sorted website is a great place to start if you want to give it a try for 2023.

What was your biggest financial mistake or financial challenge of 2022?

I think hindsight will prove that I probably should have saved more regularly this year in a falling market. I’m very pleased that I maintained by KiwiSaver contributions and other investments, however a lot of our savings went into home improvements this year. So, it will be a 50/50 call I guess when I look back, what was the right decision, however I’m enjoying those improvements a lot now so it’s not all bad.

What is the best money advice you’ve ever received?

Pay yourself first, treat each payday as something special because you can never get it back, and let the eighth wonder if the world (compound interest) work its magic.