Graeme Fowler: Mortgage payments up $20k a month, planning to sell 20 properties

Graeme Fowler, property investor, author of 20 Rental Properties in One Year

Are you a spender or a saver?

I used to be a saver until my mid-20s, then I learnt more how to invest, which makes saving to some degree, obsolete. So now I am neither a spender or a saver.

Are you in KiwiSaver – if so, which fund?

No, I’ve never been in KiwiSaver as there was no point, similar to the reasons of not having any point to save money. All of my finances are based out of revolving credits and have been for 25 years or more. So any extra cash that occurs from anywhere is simply reducing debt on a line of credit. For young people who haven’t bought their first home, I think KiwiSaver is a great thing to get that first deposit together. If I was starting out again, I would use KiwiSaver until I had enough deposit to put down on a house, use it and then never contribute to it again after that.

What is the best thing you’ve ever spent money on?

That has to be education, seminars, books, et cetera. The amount would be huge compared to what I had at the time before becoming successful with investing. Most of my money would go towards a seminar on real estate, goal setting, mindset or something else, many times these would be overseas. Hundreds of thousands of dollars over around 15 years, I would say.

What was your favourite festive purchase?

Two come to mind, not necessarily because they are my favourite, just the most memorable. The first was when I was 10 years old, we used to get paid $1 each month to do the dishes. I saved all of it and had $12 by the end of the year and then bought Christmas presents for my family with it and spent all of it.

The other one was in 2005 when I bought my dad a brand-new silver Alf Romeo 156 V6 for $70,000. He still has it today and does less than 2000km a year in it.

STUFF / Connor Scott Members of Financial Advice NZ joined Stuff to answer readers' questions about their finances.

What are your money goals for 2023?

None at the moment, just getting through the year comfortably and adjusting to the interest rate rises. This year my mortgage payments have increased by about $20,000 a month, and it looks like they will go up by that much again in 2023. In 2024, I plan on selling 20 more residential properties and clearing all my debt. At that stage, I may become a saver again!

What was your biggest financial mistake or financial challenge of 2022?

No real mistakes come to mind, but in hindsight I would have locked in my interest rates the previous year (2021) for two or three years rather than the one-year terms.

What is the best money advice you’ve ever received?

A couple of things. Education can be expensive but it also can be a great investment in your knowledge which can be worth a lot more over time.

Also, a favourite quote of mine is to do with investing which is: “An investment is something tangible that you can see, touch or feel, that somebody else pays you to own.”

That quote is the entire foundation of my investing. I don’t invest in shares, foreign exchange, bitcoin or any cryptocurrencies for that reason. All you are doing with any of those is hoping that someone else will pay more than you just did. That is the reason I never care what the real estate market is doing; it doesn’t come into it. The whole basis or foundation is that someone else (i.e. residential or commercial tenant) is paying for it, not me. What the market price is any time after I buy it is of very little relevance.