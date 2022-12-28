My money secrets: Steve Goodey says he’s cracked counter-cyclical investing

Steve Goodey says new build properties offer an opportunity.

Steve Goodey

Property investor and property coach.

Are you a spender or a saver?

In my younger years I was a saver, I would save money to be able to afford things I wanted.

Now I'd say that I'm an investor, I buy assets that pay me a return then re-invest the money created.

I'm really aware these days that If I want to buy something I'm buying it with "tax-paid dollars" so I try to buy things with actual value, which can be hard to do.

My theory is that if you still own it in five years it's an asset whereas, if not, it’s a consumable item.

This can make it very boring to take me to the mall. I believe you cannot save your way to being wealthy, you can only invest your way there.

Are you in KiwiSaver – if so, which fund?

I'm not in KiwiSaver, probably because I'm self-employed and so I didn't see the point.

On reflection this was a mistake on my part, I should have done it anyway.

All my kids have a KiwiSaver account set up. They still have a long way to go until they retire so I've encouraged them to not be too conservative in the fund they choose.

What is the best thing you’ve ever spent money on?

Homes: I receive rent from them (cashflow) and capital gains (they tend to go up in value over the medium to long term).

Holidays: Travel with friends and family feeds the soul.

What was your favourite festive purchase?

I'm a total sucker for festive supermarket shopping, cherries, Cookie Time cookies, hams, Christmas crackers... Just set me loose and I'll go mad.

What are your money goals for 2023?

Do three large-scale property investment education events in the three main centers.

Launch a nationwide digital wealth creation and financial literacy education product.

Help at least one of my children become a first-home owner.

Settle three new-build houses that I purchased last year and should be built by 2023.

Deliver a keynote speech at the national property investors conference in Queenstown in October.

Increase the reach on my Facebook page to 50,000 aspiring property investors.

What was your biggest financial mistake or financial challenge of 2022?

My biggest financial challenge of 2022 was to not get carried away at the end of the property boom and upholding a conservative cash flow approach.

I've been aiming to be a counter-cyclical investor for the last 25-plus years and in this property cycle I've finally managed it.

This means that while most people see property values dropping and remain inactive during this time, I can afford to add quality assets to my portfolio.

What is the best money advice you’ve ever received?

Buy good quality assets and own them for a long period of time.