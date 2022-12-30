My money secrets: Sarah Norrie

Sarah Norrie

Senior manager, marketing and strategy, Milford and trustee of the Milford Foundation

Are you a spender or a saver?

A bit of both

Are you in KiwiSaver – if so, which fund?

Ummm yes! Take a guess, will give you a clue … Milford Aggressive Fund.

What is the best thing you’ve ever spent money on?

Our home and our kids’ education.

What was your favourite festive purchase?

The Turducken for Christmas Day. If you haven’t ever tried it – do it, it’s the best turkey you will ever eat. That’s a promise.

What are your money goals for 2023?

Put more money into my KiwiSaver investment as retirement for me is looming and I got serious about it too late in life. Start contributing to KiwiSaver the minute you start working, even if it's small amounts. Compounding interest is the eighth wonder of the world! I wish I had understood that in my 20s.

What was your biggest financial mistake or financial challenge of 2022?

I am not sure we’ve made any mistakes, but upon reflection, we could probably have paid off more debt than we have, given the cost of living heading north and interest rates hiking.

What is the best money advice you’ve ever received?

Don’t have bad debt. Credit cards are very dangerous things and you can live beyond your means. If you have a credit card, pay it off every month to avoid interest.