My money secrets: Gina Hills

Gina Hills

Orion Health chief financial officer

Are you a spender or a saver?

While I love spending and buying things, I am definitely a saver and never go into debt - I loathe paying credit and bank fees.

Are you in KiwiSaver – if so, which fund?

Yes ASB’s growth fund - at my age and stage it makes sense to be in the more aggressive funds.

What is the best thing you’ve ever spent money on?

Shoes! I have a whole custom-made shoe wall.

What was your favourite festive purchase?

All of my festive season spending is about my two kids and having as much fun with them as possible over the summer break.

What are your money goals for 2023?

Looking at where the economy is going, I think it will be about hunkering down and saving. So maybe fewer new pairs of shoes!

What was your biggest financial mistake or financial challenge of 2022?

The biggest challenge was the costs associated with really getting back to normal - all those expenses that we hadn’t really faced for a couple years that have returned.

Orion Health is in 12 countries around the world, so as borders opened up it was critical for our people to see some of our customers face-to-face for the first time in two or three years. So managing the ramping up of those costs while still getting back to normal has been key.

What is the best money advice you’ve ever received?

Spend wisely, and always save for a rainy day…