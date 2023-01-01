My money secrets: Rebecca Cass

Rebecca Cass

Founder, Angel Delivery

Are you a spender or a saver?

I'm a pretty balanced mix of the two. Piggy banks, pocket money, and post office school savings accounts in the 80s taught me the diligence of saving money from a young age. But I do appreciate nice things and wouldn't say no to a little shopping here and there!

Are you in KiwiSaver – if so, which fund?

Yes, growth.

What is the best thing you’ve ever spent money on?

In broader terms, I'd say my kids Oliver and Emily. But if '”best” is defined by a specific thing purchased, I'd say my little Nespresso - I utterly adore this kitchen gadget. It guarantees me an above-average coffee within a few mins at the push of a button when I get up at 4.30 am each day (In fact I love it so much I've been known to pack it in my suitcase when travelling).

What was your favourite festive purchase?

The Christmas tree (and the antihistamines I take on a daily basis to alleviate the pollen-induced hay fever it inflicts on me).

What are your money goals for 2023?

Keep calm and carry on.

What was your biggest financial mistake or financial challenge of 2022?

Business-wise at Angel Delivery, over the past 12 months, we've seen a massive increase in the cost of goods, but it's a challenge we could see coming in 2020/21, prepared for, and have navigated well to date.

What is the best money advice you’ve ever received?

"We make a living by what we get, we make a life by what we give.”