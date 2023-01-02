My money secrets: Trish Peng

Trish Peng says 2022 has been the busiest year for the industry since the 80s.

Trish Peng, Creative director of Trish Peng

Are you a spender or a saver?

Spender!

Are you in KiwiSaver – if so, which fund?

I’m not with KiwiSaver.

What is the best thing you’ve ever spent money on?

Property – even though my bank account doesn’t like it, I know it’s an asset that will grow with time. I’m very lucky to be able to jump on a property ladder.

Stuff Trish Peng says she wants to save more in 2023.

What are your money goals for 2023?

To try and save more as well as allocate marketing budgets for the year.

What was your biggest financial mistake or financial challenge of 2022?

My biggest challenge would be going full steam ahead with an idea I come up with and not looking at spreading the cash flow across the year. I tend to come up with all these ideas for the business and this year I decided to launch our new 2023 collection at New York Bridal Fashion Week as well as launch a new bridesmaids collection in the same month.

What is the best money advice you’ve ever received?

To put aside money for your taxes! This includes putting GST aside if you own a business.