'It's not enough to get by': Beneficiaries say that support has not kept up with rising cost of living

Louise says the welfare support she gets from the Government is nowhere near enough to get by.

The mother of three, who did not want her real name used due to concern about the criticism she might get, receives $462 a week in benefits and earns $300 for 12 hours’ work a week. But her rent is $480 and her supermarket shopping easily tops $200 a week.

Her oldest child, a 22-year-old daughter, is on the autism spectrum and has had serious mental health issues which mean she now receives a disability benefit. Her 19-year-old is also at home and her 15-year-old is homeschooled. Her mother was recently hit by a car and relies on Louise for help.

“Four people that need me. [The Work and Income support] falls way short. Credit card debt pushes it over the top.

“I pick up whatever under-table work that comes my way.”

She said, at the beginning of last year, she was working 50 hours a week but she had to quit when her daughter’s health deteriorated. “I go to free food places once a week, too. I get weird food but it’s something – a giant jar of capers.

“I am privileged in ways that I am grateful for. I know the system, I can hustle, I am luckier than many – I can provide. But I feel stink often, for my kids. I wanted more for them, they now walk my path, are in the cycle I was put in. “

Agnes Magele, a volunteer for Auckland Against Poverty, said most beneficiaries were struggling in a similar way this year and things could get worse in 2023.

She said benefit increases had not kept up with the cost of living.

An increase in April pushed up benefit rates by between $20 and $42 per adult, per week compared to July 2021 rates.

123RF The women say they don’t have enough coming in to cover their expenses.

The base rate for a sole parent with children lifted from $445.98 a week before tax in April 2021 to $511.65 this April.

The Government said at the time it was the “biggest lift to main benefit rates in a generation” but Magele said people were still having to choose between food and paying for other essentials. Inflation has been running at an annual rate of more than 7% and food prices were up 10.7% in the year to November.

”Kids are missing out on school because parents can’t afford to buy them lunches or provide them proper clothes so they can go to school – school lunches, stationery – a lot of kids are not able to go to school at the moment because their parents can't afford it.”

She said benefits should be set at a rate at which people could “thrive and live in dignity”.

”Pay rent on time each week, their utility bills and have enough left over to buy food. Ever since Covid it’s been worse. Covid exposed how bad the inequality is, especially for Maori and Pasifika getting hit the hardest, for everybody on a benefit. People on the benefit are getting hit left, right and centre with increases in inflation and a recession around the corner. They are going to be the ones who are left at the bottom and it’s so unfair.”

She said for lower-income people to get through the coming recession, services such as dental care, transport and education needed to be made free.

She said Inland Revenue should also pay the Working for Families in-work tax credit to everyone, not just those in paid employment.

“Being a parent is a full-time job. It’s about time Inland Revenue recognised that as well.”

A spokesperson for Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said benefit rates would not adjust for inflation but would increase in line with average wages on April 1.

Another single parent, Tara, said she was on single parent support because she could not access any student benefit for her master’s degree.

“It’s good because I get support for me and my son but it means I am put under the umbrella of people who are on single parent support – since my son turned three I keep getting messages from MSD saying I need to apply for work but I can’t because my time is taken up with studying.”

She said she received the base rate as well as an accommodation supplement and Working for Families, which came to about $700 a week. But her rent was $440 and groceries $60 to $80 when she was not buying nappies.

“This year I did some part-time work through uni ... now both of those contracts have ended, but because I was getting a bit extra they reduced my support.”

She recently had to buy a new fridge which wiped out her savings account.

“I bought the cheapest fridge I could possibly find but we are still back to zero.

“One of the biggest things that is an issue for us at the moment is the cost of petrol. Last weekend when my son was with his dad I stayed at home all weekend and didn’t drive anywhere. It’s not very nice in a city like Christchurch where everything is pretty sprawling.”

She said she had started to tell people she was not free to attend events rather than admitting it was because she could not afford the petrol to get there.

“The amount of support definitely needs to increase. It’s not enough that people should be just getting by. I’m not saying they should give us enough so we can go out and live our best lives but it shouldn’t be choosing between one thing or the other to go without.”

She said things that other people would think of as everyday expenses had become luxuries. “My dad asked what I wanted for Christmas and gave me money for a warrant for my car... for people on the benefit the ‘need to live’ things become luxuries – getting a warrant on my car, I need to do it but we need to eat more than we need to drive so it would have to wait until I was able to save up for that.”

Green Party MP Ricardo Menendez March said benefit levels were still below the poverty line,

“As we head into a recession it is forecast the number of people who need income support will get back to the early sages of the pandemic by January 2025, throwing many families into hardship.

“Keeping benefit levels this low is a political choice. The Government needs to lift core benefit levels to ensure families can thrive and to minimise wage scarring if people lose their jobs during a recession. Additionally, the automatic adjustment of benefits should be changed so that it goes up based on wages or inflation, whichever is highest.”